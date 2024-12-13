Chicory Coffee Market Growth Driven by Rising Health Consciousness Among Consumers

The global chicory coffee market size is expected to reach USD 336.51 million by 2030 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Chicory coffee, made from the roasted roots of the chicory plant, is gaining traction for its unique flavor and health benefits. Chicory coffee is naturally caffeine-free, making it an appealing alternative for those looking to reduce caffeine intake or avoid it altogether. It offers a rich, slightly woody taste, often compared to traditional coffee. When blended with coffee, chicory adds a smooth, earthy undertone and can also enhance the coffee’s body, offering a more robust flavor profile.

The market is experiencing notable growth due to rising health consciousness among consumers. As people seek healthier lifestyle choices, chicory coffee’s benefits align well with the trend toward natural and functional foods. In addition, the market is bolstered by an increasing number of cafes and coffee shops offering chicory blends, catering to a diverse range of consumer preferences. This expansion is driven by innovative product offerings, including ready-to-drink chicory coffee beverages and gourmet blends, which are attracting a broader audience.

Consumer behavior is shifting as more individuals experiment with alternative coffee options, leading to a surge in the popularity of chicory blends. Many consumers are motivated by the desire to explore new flavors and reduce caffeine dependency. The trend is particularly strong among millennials and health-conscious individuals who appreciate the potential digestive and anti-inflammatory benefits of chicory. Furthermore, the rise of specialty coffee shops and online marketplaces has made it easier for consumers to access chicory coffee products, fueling market growth.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global Chicory Coffee Market

Several factors are contributing to the market’s expansion. Increased awareness about the adverse effects of excessive caffeine consumption is driving interest in chicory coffee as a healthier alternative. In addition, the growing prevalence of digestive issues and liver-related health concerns has highlighted chicory’s potential health benefits, further stimulating consumer interest. The versatility of chicory, as it can be enjoyed in various forms such as pure coffee, blended with traditional coffee, or in flavored versions, adds to its market appeal.

The market is also benefiting from innovations in product development. Companies are experimenting with different roasting techniques and flavor combinations to enhance the taste and appeal of chicory coffee. The introduction of chicory-based cold brews and ready-to-drink options caters to busy lifestyles, increasing the product’s accessibility. In addition, chicory coffee’s sustainability profile, given its low environmental impact compared to traditional coffee cultivation, resonates with environmentally conscious consumers, further supporting market growth.

Chicory Coffee Market Report Highlights

The blended chicory coffee segment led the market with the significant revenue share of 61.12% in 2023. This is due to its balanced flavor profile that combines the richness of coffee with the health benefits of chicory. This blend offers a familiar taste with reduced caffeine content, making it an attractive option for coffee drinkers looking to cut down on caffeine without sacrificing flavor

Based on type, the organic segment is expected to grow at a rapid CAGR from 2024 to 2030. The preference for chemical-free, eco-friendly farming practices will lead to increased interest in organic chicory coffee, aligning with broader environmental and health trends

Based on distribution channel, the hypermarkets and supermarkets segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 31.6% in 2023. Supermarkets and hypermarkets are trusted grocery retail spaces that offer an extensive range of coffee and coffee substitute products

Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at a rapid CAGR from 2024 to 2030. Rapid urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and a growing café culture are key factors contributing to the expansion of the market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Key Chicory Coffee Company Insights

The market is fragmented. Many brands have recognized the presence of untapped opportunities in their product offerings and have been adopting strategies such as marketing campaigns, mergers & acquisitions, and product launches to gain market share.

List of Key Players in the Chicory Coffee Market

Community Coffee

French Market Coffee

CDM Coffee

Cafe Du Monde

Teeccino

Union Coffee

New Orleans Roast

Leroux

Gourmanity

Kaveri Coffee

Order a free sample PDF of the Chicory Coffee Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.