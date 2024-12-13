Circulating Tumor Cells Market Growth Driven by Advancements in Cancer Diagnostics

The global circulating tumor cells market size is anticipated to reach USD 27.55 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 13.62% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. This is attributed to rising prevalence of cancer worldwide, increasing demand for non-invasive cancer diagnostic tools, and advancements in circulating tumor cells (CTC) technologies.

In recent years, CTCs are increasingly used for determining the prognosis of cancer and helping clinicians decide the type of therapy required for cancer treatment. CTCs have wide applications in several areas of cancer management—early detection of cancer, risk assessment of cancer recurrence, guidance for therapies, and continuous monitoring of a patient during cancer treatment. The development of various tumor markers utilizing CTCs, which can be used to diagnose or monitor cancer, is expected to boost the adoption of CTCs over the forecast period. Therefore, it can be concluded that the detection of CTCs in the peripheral blood of patients with cancer acts as a promising diagnostic tool. For instance, quantitation and genomic profiling of CTCs enables cost-effective & accurate noninvasive monitoring of prostate cancer. The detection of CTCs is predictive for survival of cancer patients.

The limited applicability of these cells in rare cancers has hampered revenue growth to a certain extent. Circulating tumor cells are not applicable to tumors characterized by EpCAM negativity or low expression, such as neurogenic cancers. For instance, there is negligible evidence for the characterization of circulating tumor cells for sarcoma. Conversely, numerous methods are being studied for the isolation of these cells, which include methods based on epithelial antigen-targeted antibodies, anticipating to overcome these challenges in the near future.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global Circulating Tumor Cells Market

However, in recent years, there has been a push for practical application, largely as a result of a wave of large players centralizing the technology through acquisitions and numerous partnerships with pharmaceutical firms to advance the formation of a value chain and speed up the CTC market’s growth. For instance, in June 2023, to develop a novel test for the detection of tumor cells that metastatic cancers shed into the blood, the University of Washington School of Medicine collaborated with RareCyte, Inc., which is a biotech company headquartered in Seattle. In addition, according to the research, the understanding of the circulating tumor cells in the bloodstream can track the changes in tumor cells, thus optimizing the treatment.

Circulating Tumor Cells Market Report Highlights

Based on technology, CTC detection & enrichment methods dominated the market in 2023 with a revenue share of 66.2% owing to the increased availability of products for CTC enrichment and isolation as well as high usage and product penetration across the globe

The CTC analysis segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2030 due to the growing application potential of CTC analysis for investigational research, drug development, and biomarker studies

Based on application, the research segment dominated the market in 2023 and it is expected to witness the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2030

Kits & reagent dominated the product segment in 2023, and it is expected to witness the fastest growth in forecast period of 2024-2030

Based on specimen, the blood segment dominated the market in 2023. The other body fluids segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2030

Based on end-use, the research & academic institutes segment dominated the market in 2023 due to increasing focus on research and development activities for cancer diagnosis and treatment

North America dominated the CTC market in 2023, owing to factors such as the presence of key market players Bio-Techne Corporation, Precision Medicine Group LLC, Epic Sciences, APPLIED DNA SCIENCES, INC., and LungLife AI, Inc. and the growth in pharmaceutical & biotechnology research sectors in this region

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period due to several companies expanding their presence in countries like Japan

List of Key Players in the Circulating Tumor Cells Market

QIAGEN

Bio-Techne Corporation

Precision for Medicine

AVIVA Biosciences

BIOCEPT, Inc.

BioCEP Ltd.

Fluxion Biosciences, Inc.

Greiner Bio-One International GmbH

Ikonisys, Inc.

Miltenyi Biotec

IVDiagnostics, Inc.

BioFluidica

Canopus Bioscience Ltd.

Biolidics Limited

Creativ MicroTech, Inc.

LungLife AI, Inc.

Epic Sciences

Rarecells Diagnostics

ScreenCell

Menarini Silicon Biosystems

LineaRx, Inc. (Vitatex, Inc.)

Sysmex Corporation

STEMCELL Technologies, Inc.

Order a free sample PDF of the Circulating Tumor Cells Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.