3D Mapping and 3D Modeling Market 2030: The Role of Projection Mapping in Visual Communication

The global 3D mapping & 3D modeling market size is anticipated to reach USD 16.78 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 16.2% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.8% from 2023 to 2030. The market growth is driven by the extensive availability of 3D content and the advent of 3D-enabled display devices. The 3D mapping and modeling technologies offer a wide range of applications, providing benefits such as enhanced communication, improved visualization, resource planning, and emergency response planning, among others.

They enable architects and designers to create stunning visualizations of buildings and spaces, empowering them to turn visions into reality with unmatched precision. In urban planning, the features of these tools, such as 3D visualization of urban spaces, applying realistic textures & materials to understand surface properties, building materials, aesthetics, terrain modeling, and data integration, among others, provide insights into sustainable city development and infrastructure improvements. Furthermore, many of the 3D Mapping & modeling tools also offer simulation capabilities, allowing engineers & architects to assess how different factors like traffic flow, wind patterns, sunlight, and population density affect urban spaces, which is crucial for optimizing designs for functionality and sustainability.

In the architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) sector, professionals can create detailed 3D models such as architectural and structural models; Mechanical, Electrical, and Plumbing (MEP) Models; topographic and site models; among others; that reduce errors and improve project coordination, ultimately saving time and resources. 3D modeling plays a vital role in military training simulations, enabling troops to train in highly realistic virtual environments. 3D mapping technologies allow military training programs to recreate specific real-world terrains and battlefields with high precision. This enables soldiers to train in environments that closely resemble the actual locations where they may be deployed. For example, soldiers can practice maneuvers in urban settings, dense forests, or desert landscapes, preparing them for the challenges they might face during deployments. In addition, these technologies assist in monitoring changes within environmental ecosystems and urban development, offering valuable insights that inform policies aimed at protecting the environment.

Furthermore, various industries such as logistics, transportation, and e-commerce, are increasingly utilizing 3D mapping technology for various purposes. These purposes include optimizing routes, enhancing last-mile navigation, generating immersive travel experiences, and offering virtual tours, all contributing to market growth. In addition, in the healthcare industry, 3D mapping and modeling plays a critical role by facilitating 3D navigation of veins, arteries, and the nervous system. For instance, in April 2023, researchers from the UCF College of Medicine announced the development of a digital topographic map of the cardiac sympathetic neural network.

The adoption of various technologies, such as AI & ML, is further bolstering the growth of the market. The emergence of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) technologies has revolutionized how 3D models are generated and analyzed. AI and ML algorithms streamline the creation of 3D models from 2D data, making processes more efficient. In sectors like construction, AI-driven software can convert images into detailed 3D models, facilitating improved project planning and monitoring. In addition, AI-driven predictive modeling is invaluable for real-time data analysis, benefiting urban planning and environmental monitoring. Furthermore, the increasing popularity of Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) technologies is propelling the demand for high-quality 3D mapping and modeling. Moreover, healthcare leverages VR simulations based on 3D models for medical training and surgery planning, improving patient outcomes. These trends collectively shape the 3D mapping and modeling market, promising further expansion as technologies advance.

Moreover, as industries like aerospace, automotive, and agriculture progress, design intricacy has notably escalated. This evolution has translated into more intricate engineering projects, necessitating the application of sophisticated software tools capable of effectively managing and analyzing substantial datasets. 3D Mapping & 3D Modeling empower engineers to simulate and model intricate systems virtually, perform virtual tests, and scrutinize data for informed decision-making. As engineering projects become more complex, the anticipated growth in demand aligns with the need for advanced software solutions. In addition, integrating 3D Mapping and modeling with sensors and Internet of Things (IoT) devices is enabling real-time data collection and visualization. For instance, in agriculture, drones equipped with sensors and 3D Mapping technology provide comprehensive data on crop health, soil conditions, and irrigation needs.

The market is fragmented and has the presence of several key market players. The players are adopting strategies such as partnerships and collaborations to gain a competitive edge. For instance, in February 2023, Esri, a leading provider of Geographic Information System (GIS) technology and solutions, announced that it had signed an agreement with Malta to provide access to GIS technology and training. This agreement marks a significant step forward in enhancing Malta’s geospatial capabilities and harnessing the power of GIS for various applications. Through this partnership, Malta will gain access to Esri’s cutting-edge GIS technology, which includes mapping, spatial analytics, and data visualization tools.

3D Mapping & 3D Modeling Market Report Highlights

In terms of components, the market is classified into software and services. The software segment held the maximum market share, with a share of 71.2% in 2024.

Based on type, the market has been segmented into 3D mapping, and 3D modeling. The 3D mapping segment is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR of 16.7% over the forecast period.

Based on application, the market has been segregated into projection mapping, texture mapping, maps and navigation, and others. The projection mapping segment dominated the overall market, gaining a share of 39.4% in 2024.

Based on end use, the market has been segregated into media & entertainment, automotive, healthcare, architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), aerospace & defense, logistics, and others.

North America dominated the overall market in 2024, with a market share of 34.4%. North America has prominent market players such as Maxar Technologies, Airbus SE, Autodesk, Inc., and Bentley Systems, Incorporated.

3D Mapping & 3D Modeling Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global 3D mapping & 3D modeling market on the basis of component, type, application, end use, and regions:

3D Mapping & 3D Modeling Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Software

Services

3D Mapping & 3D Modeling Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

3D Mapping

3D Modeling

3D Mapping & 3D Modeling Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Projection Mapping

Texture Mapping

Maps and Navigation

Others

3D Mapping & 3D Modeling End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Media & Entertainment

Automotive

Healthcare

Architecture, Engineering and Construction (AEC)

Aerospace & Defense

Logistics

Others

3D Mapping & 3D Modeling Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe UK Germany France

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Australia

Latin America Brazil Mexico

Middle East and Africa (MEA) Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) UAE South Africa



