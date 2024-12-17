Aerospace Foam Market 2030: The Future of Acoustic Insulation in Aviation

Aerospace Foam Market Growth & Trends

The global aerospace foam market size is anticipated to reach USD 9.52 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., growing at a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period. Increasing demand for fuel-efficient aircraft, due to extensively increasing fuel prices, has propelled manufacturers to minimize aircraft weight. Hence, manufacturers have adopted the installation of aerospace foams in various aircraft applications, such as flight deck pads, carbon walls & ceilings, aircraft seats, and aircraft floors, which contribute to the formulation of lightweight aircraft. Aerospace foam, especially Polyurethane (PU)- and Polyethylene (PE)-based foams are primarily utilized across the aircraft for insulation purposes, avoiding any thermal and air pressure exchange between the aircraft and the other environment.

Furthermore, the requirement for comfortable and luxurious seating across the aircraft to provide a pleasant flight experience has increased product demand across the airline industry. This is anticipated to boost industry growth over the forecast period. North America is expected to benefit from a rapidly expanding airline industry across the U.S., where aerospace foams are mainly utilized in applications, such as sealants for flight deck pads, carbon walls & ceilings, aircraft seats, and aircraft floors. High consumer disposable income levels and luxurious standards as a preference for air travel are also anticipated to foster demand for a comfortable seating experience, leading to a rise in aerospace foam sales.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Aerospace Foam Market

Aerospace Foam Market Report Highlights

The industry is expected to have significant growth owing to a rise in product demand for the manufacturing of comfortable and luxurious aircraft seats & beddings

In terms of revenue and volume, the PU foam segment accounted for the largest share in 2021 and is projected to expand further at a considerable CAGR over the forecast period

The carbon walls & ceilings application segment accounted for the maximum share in 2021. Increased safety standards, including zero thermal & air pressure exchange between the aircraft and the outside environment, are expected to boost the product demand

North America led the global industry in 2021 due to high competition among major aircraft manufacturers and increased demand for private aircraft due to high consumer disposable income levels

Aerospace Foam Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global aerospace foam market on the basis of foam type, application, end-use, and region:

Aerospace Foam Type Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Polyurethane Foam

Polyethylene Foam

Melamine Foam

Metal Foam

Polyimide Foam

Polyethylene Terephthalate Foam

Polyvinyl Chloride Foam

Specialty High Performance Foam

Aerospace Foam Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Flight Deck Pads

Carbon Walls & Ceilings

Aircraft Seats

Aircraft Floor

Others

Aerospace Foam End-use Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

General Aviation

Commercial Aviation

Military Aircrafts

Rotary Aircrafts

Aerospace Foam Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea

Central & South America Brazil Argentina

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa



Order a free sample PDF of the Aerospace Foam Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.