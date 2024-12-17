AI Agents Market 2030: Exploring the Future of Gaming and Entertainment

AI Agents Market Size & Trends

The global AI agents market size was valued at USD 3.86 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 45.1% from 2024 to 2030. Increased demand for automation, advancements in Natural Language Processing (NLP), and rising demand for personalized customer experiences are primarily driving the growth of the market. Moreover, the widespread adoption of cloud computing has made it easier and cost-effective for businesses to deploy AI agents. Cloud-based platforms enable companies to scale AI agent applications with lower infrastructure investments, driving wider adoption across industries.

Consumers expect more personalized interactions, and AI agents enable businesses to deliver customized solutions by leveraging data to provide targeted recommendations, customer support, and marketing outreach, increasing customer satisfaction and loyalty. AI agents enhance customer engagement in e-commerce by offering real-time product recommendations, assisting with transactions, and improving the online shopping experience. The rise of online retail has been a significant growth driver, especially post-pandemic. AI agents are used in telemedicine, patient management, and diagnostics, playing a crucial role in streamlining healthcare operations. Their ability to handle patient queries, assist in appointment scheduling, and offer health guidance contributes significantly to the growth of AI agents in healthcare.

AI agents are integrated with security systems to monitor, analyze, and respond to security threats in real time. Their capabilities in detecting anomalies, predictive analysis, and automating security procedures are increasing demand in both public and private sectors. Moreover, ongoing research and development in AI technologies, particularly in machine learning, deep learning, and NLP, are improving AI agents’ functionality and performance. As AI agents become more advanced, industries are adopting them for increasingly complex tasks.

AI Agents Market Report Highlights

The machine learning segment led the market in 2023, accounting for over 30.0% share of the global revenue. Machine learning algorithms enable AI agents to analyze vast amounts of data and make informed decisions quickly. This capability enhances automation and improves overall operational efficiency across various industries.

The single-agent systems segment accounted for the largest market revenue share in 2023. Single agent systems are easier and faster to implement compared to multi-agent systems. Businesses can deploy these solutions quickly without extensive customization, making them suitable for companies looking to enhance efficiency rapidly.

Ready-to-deploy agents segment accounted for the largest market revenue share in 2023. Businesses can implement ready-to-deploy agents with minimal setup time, allowing them to start benefiting from AI technologies immediately.

The customer service and virtual assistants segment accounted for the largest market revenue share in 2023. Businesses are increasingly adopting AI agents to automate customer service tasks, leading to improved efficiency and reduced operational costs.

North America AI agents market dominated the global industry with a revenue share of over 40.0% in 2023. The customer service sector in North America has widely adopted AI agents to handle routine inquiries, resolve issues, and offer personalized support.

AI Agents Market Segmentation

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2017 to 2030. For this study, Grand View Research has segmented the global AI agents market report based on the technology, agent system, type, application, end use, and region.

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Machine Learning

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

Deep Learning

Computer Vision

Others

Agent System Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Single Agent Systems

Multi Agent Systems

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Ready-to-Deploy Agents

Build-Your-Own Agents

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Customer Service and Virtual Assistants

Robotics and Automation

Healthcare

Financial Services

Security and Surveillance

Gaming and Entertainment

Marketing and Sales

Human Resources

Legal and Compliance

Others

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Consumer

Enterprise

Industrial

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea

Latin America Brazil

MEA UAE South Africa KSA



