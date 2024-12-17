Fabry Disease Treatment Market: Innovations Transforming Patient Care and Outcomes

The global fabry disease treatment market size is estimated to reach a value of USD 4.93 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., exhibiting a CAGR of 9.9% from 2024 to 2030. Rising cohort of Fabry disease, increasing adoption of novel therapies such as chaperone treatment, and potential approval of pipeline drugs including substrate reduction therapies and enzyme replacement therapies are providing a fillip to the market.

Fabry disease is a rare inherited lysosomal storage disorder caused by genetic mutation that interferes with function of alpha galactosidase enzyme. Fabry disease generally has a late onset with mild symptoms, due to which several patients are often undiagnosed. Standard of care for management of the disease is enzyme replacement therapy (ERT). Sanofi’s Fabrazyme and Shire’s Replagal are the only approved ERTs in the EU; however in the U.S., only Fabrazyme has been approved.

Focus of current clinical trials is to improve the safety and efficacy profile of ERTs and introduction of novel oral therapies that can eliminate the need for intravenous infusions. Recently, Amicus Therapeutics’ Galafold has been approved as the first oral chaperone therapy for the treatment of adults in the U.S., Canada, EU, Japan, Australia, Israel, and South Korea.

North America held the largest share in the Fabry disease treatment market in 2017, followed by Europe. The growth of the region can be attributed to higher adoption of novel therapies, favorable reimbursement policies, and better healthcare facilities. However, high cost of therapy with ERTs such as Fabrazyme is an impediment for the market in developing regions.

Fabry Disease Treatment Market Report Highlights

Intravenous route dominated the market with a market share of 65.9 % in 2023 and is also expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period from 2024 to 2030.

The enzyme replacement treatment segment dominated the market and accounted for a share of 72.3 % in 2023.

North America commanded the leading market share of more than 45.1% in the Fabry disease treatment market, followed by Europe, in 2023

APAC is likely to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, followed by Latin America, due to increasing healthcare expenditure and rising patient population

Key Fabry Disease Treatment Company Insights

Some of the key companies in the fabry disease treatment market include Sanofi S.A.; Shire PIc.; Amicus Therapeutics Inc.; ISU Abxis Co Ltd.;J CR Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd.; Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc.; and Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd. The participants are involved in tactical strategy formation, creation of new treatments, and agreements aimed at achieving broad expansion and securing the top spot in the industry.

Sanofi S.A. healthcare companies are a culmination of a diverse group of companies collaborating on healthcare innovation. Also develops various treatments to treat numerous uncommon illnesses such as Fabry diseases. Amicus Therapeutics is a company that makes medicine for people with rare diseases. Amicus Therapeutics is focused on developing and expanding a pipeline of cutting-edge medicines for rare diseases such as fabry disease.

List Of Key Players in the Fabry Disease Treatment Market

Sanofi S.A.

Shire PIc.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

ISU Abxis Co Ltd.

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd.

Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc.

Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Avrobio Inc.

Takeda Pharmkceutical Co Ltd.

Chiesi Farmaceutici SpA

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings PLC

Yuhan Corp

MOP Therapeutics

