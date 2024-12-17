Ambulatory Surgery Centers IT Services Market 2030: Overcoming Challenges in Healthcare IT Adoption

Ambulatory Surgery Centers IT Services Market Growth & Trends

The global ambulatory surgery centers IT services market size is projected to reach USD 426.9 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 10.8% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growing need for integrated services that help in improving patient care in Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs) is positively impacting the growth. Furthermore, the growing number of outpatient surgical procedures coupled with the rising need to curb the increasing healthcare expenditure in these settings is further bolstering revenue growth over the forecast period.

Based on the service type, the EHR segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 27.8% in 2019. Factors contributing to the increase in demand include increasing adoption of healthcare IT solutions by ASCs for faster and better performance of healthcare processes, which helps improve the quality of healthcare delivery. On the other hand, the clinical documentation segment is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

In 2019, the service segment accounted for the highest revenue share, attributed to the shift of healthcare IT solutions toward cloud computing coupled with increasing utilization of IT solutions by ASCs to control growing administrative overheads and improve the efficiency of ambulatory services.

Based on delivery mode, the cloud-based segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 84.4% in 2019. The rapidly improving healthcare technology, changing reimbursement policies, and increasing number of procedures in ASCs have increased the use of cloud-based IT tools. These tools help to optimize clinical and non-clinical processes, which in turn is driving the demand for cloud-based solutions in the outpatient surgery space.

North America dominated the market for ambulatory surgical centers IT services with a revenue share of 57.6% in 2019 owing to the presence of the largest number of ASCs in the U.S. coupled with the rising number of surgical procedures performed in ASC settings and the presence of major market players in the region. On the other hand, the Asia Pacific region is projected to expand at a lucrative CAGR over the forecast period. It is attributable to increasing healthcare expenditure and growing government initiatives to adopt healthcare IT services in this region.

Revenue cycle management led the product segment, dominating the market with the largest revenue share of 49.6% in 2024, encompassing processes to manage claims, payments, and revenue generation data.

Software dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 61.2% in 2024 due to an increase in all-inclusive management solutions that enhance several clinical and administrative procedures in ASCs.

Web/Cloud Base contributed the largest revenue share of 78.3% in 2024 due to wide cloud computing offerings, including scalability, cost-effectiveness, and accessibility.

North American ambulatory surgery centers IT services market dominated the global market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 54.3% in 2024 due to the advanced healthcare sector and significant investment in healthcare technology.

Grand View Research has segmented the global ambulatory surgery centers IT services market on the basis of product, Service Type, Deployment, and region:

Ambulatory Surgery Centers IT Services Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

EHR/EMR

Clinical Documentation

Practice Management

Revenue Cycle Management

Supply Chain Management

Patient Engagement

Others

Ambulatory Surgery Centers IT Services Service Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Software

Services

Ambulatory Surgery Centers IT Services Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

On-Premise

Web/Cloud Based

Ambulatory Surgery Centers IT Services Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Denmark Sweden Norway Russia

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Thailand

Latin America Brazil Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Kuwait



