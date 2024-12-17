Glutaraldehyde Market: Innovations Driving Demand in Healthcare and Industrial Applications

The global glutaraldehyde market size is expected to reach USD 966.4 million by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2024 to 2030, as per the new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing consumption of glutaraldehyde as a cold sterilant for disinfecting healthcare equipment is driving the global demand for glutaraldehyde. Glutaraldehyde in diluted form with solution ranging from 0.1%–50.0% is majorly used as a cold sterilant for disinfecting healthcare equipment such as ear, nose, and throat instruments, bronchoscopes, endoscopes, dialysis instruments, and dental tools.

Medical equipment require sterilization after every single use to obtain a high disinfection level. Most of the above-mentioned healthcare equipment are sensitive to heat, thus, require a cold sterilizer for disinfection purposes. Glutaraldehyde being a cold sterilizer plays an important role in cleansing healthcare equipment. Glutaraldehyde is also used as a tanning agent in the leather tanning process owing to its excellent cross-linking properties. It enhances the quality and durability of leather by reducing its shrinkage and improving its resistance against microbial attack. This compound is used in addition or combination with other tanning reagents to achieve the required leather characteristics.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global Glutaraldehyde Market

The U.S. EPA has invested USD 41 million in 2023 under the America’s Water Infrastructure Act to provide technical assistance to the communities in the country to address the wastewater treatment challenge. Surging government initiatives for water and wastewater treatment in different countries are anticipated to act as an opportunity for the growth of glutaraldehyde industry across the world in the coming years. The market faces intense competition from other types of cleansing agents, surfactants, and sanitizing products as they act as alternatives to this compound. Products such as hydrogen peroxide, ortho-paraldehyde, and peracetic acid may act as viable alternatives to glutaraldehyde in certain applications, thereby intensifying competition in the market.

Glutaraldehyde Market Report Highlights

Based on application, the disinfection and sterilization segment led the market with a revenue share of 73.3% in 2023 owing to significant surge in the demand for high-level disinfectants and chemical sterilant from the global healthcare industry amid growing awareness about hygiene and sanitation among consumers

Europe led the market in 2023 with a revenue share of 45.2%. The region is projected to remain the prominent consumer of this compound over the forecast period as well. The growth can be attributed to a strict regulatory environment and high standards of hygiene and cleanliness to be maintained across the healthcare industry in the region

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region with a CAGR of 5.4% from 2024 to 2030 in terms of revenue. Countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea in the region are witnessing the surged demand for glutaraldehyde in healthcare facilities and various end-use industries

As per the Leather International, in March 2022, leather exports from China were almost 20% more than the exports witnessed by it in 2021, thereby reflecting the strong presence of the country in the global leather market

The presence of many manufacturers has led to high competition in the market. Companies have been involved in research for developing technologies for large-scale production of the product. The high cost is a major issue being faced by market players and is expected to challenge industry growth over the forecast period

In March 2022, Neogen added Synergize RTU disinfectant to its biosecurity portfolio. The product is a non-corrosive multipurpose disinfectant and is effective against gram-positive and gram-negative bacteria. It is the combination of glutaraldehyde and quaternary ammonia

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Players in the market have adopted the strategy of new product launches to enhance their product portfolios and increase their consumer reach. For instance, in 2022, Neogene added COMPANION RTU (ready-to-use) disinfectant to its biosecurity portfolio. This product is formulated for use in animal care facilities, animal laboratories, and veterinary units. The newly introduced product is a combination of glutaraldehyde and quaternary ammonia.

Moreover, in 2022, BASF SE also unveiled its latest range of solutions – Tinopal (having glutaral as an active ingredient) to cater to the requirements of home care, industrial and institutional cleaning, and personal care product market. This product launch is expected to help the company strengthen its product portfolio of industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals. In the third quarter of 2023 the prices of glutaraldehyde in North America witnessed a slight decline owing to the decrease in the demand for the product from the end-use industries.

List of Key Players in the Glutaraldehyde Market

ACURO ORGANICS LIMITED

ASP

BASF SE

Becta Laboratories

Fengchen Group Co., Ltd

Hebei Guanlang Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

LANXESS

Neogen Corporation

Shandong Lircon Medical Technology Co., Ltd.

Order a free sample PDF of the Glutaraldehyde Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.