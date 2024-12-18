Ankylosing Spondylitis Market 2030: Biologics and Biosimilars Revolutionizing Care

Ankylosing Spondylitis Market Growth & Trends

The global ankylosing spondylitis market size is expected to reach USD 9.12 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.4% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Presence of a strong product pipeline is likely to accelerate market growth. For instance, the positive phase-2b results of UCB S.A. pipeline product, Bimekizumab, makes it a potential drug candidate to be launched in the market over the forecast period.

Pharmaceutical companies are aiming at label expansion and patent extension for maintaining their share in the market. In October 2017, Johnson & Johnson Services received approval for Simponi Aria for AS treatment for the treatment active psoriatic arthritis (PsA) or active ankylosing spondylitis (AS). Such advancements in therapy area are expected to have a positive effect on the market growth.

Furthermore, presence of favorable reimbursement policies is anticipated to propel the growth. For instance, in Canada (Ontario) under the province’s public drug program, Novartis AG announced the reimbursement of Cosentyx for the treatment of ankylosing ankylosis. According to an article published by Novartis AG, approximately 20 to 40% of patients fail to achieve sufficient clinical improvement on anti-TNF drugs, which provides opportunities for companies to develop novel and effective drugs.

Ankylosing Spondylitis Market Report Highlights

The TNF (Tumor Necrosis Factor) segment dominated the market and accounted for a revenue share of 59.4% in 2023. TNF inhibitors, which target tumor necrosis factors to manage autoimmune conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, are anticipated to experience significant growth.

The Non-steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drug (NSAID) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% over the forecast years.

The North America ankylosing spondylitis market accounted for the largest revenue share of 57.9% in 2023

Key companies are adopting strategies, such as product development, M&A, and regional expansion, to increase their market share

For instance, in January 2019, Samsung Bioepis Co., Ltd. announced the strategic partnership with 3SBio Inc. to expand its product portfolio in China

Ankylosing Spondylitis Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global ankylosing spondylitis market on the basis of on drug class, distribution channel, and region:

Ankylosing Spondylitis Drug Class Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Non-Steroidal Anti Inflammatory Drug(NSAID)

TNF Inhibitors

Other Drug Classes

Ankylosing Spondylitis Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Others

Ankylosing Spondylitis Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Denmark Sweden Norway

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Thailand

Latin America Brazil Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Kuwait



