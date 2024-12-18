Automotive Engine Encapsulation Market 2030: Innovations that Drive Down Emissions and Costs

Automotive Engine Encapsulation Market Growth & Trends

The global automotive engine encapsulation market is anticipated to reach USD 3.73 billion by 2030 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growing demand for fuel-efficient, high-performance, and silent automobiles is resulting in a high level of automotive engine encapsulation in the global market. Automotive manufacturers are also attempting to develop sophisticated technologies in vehicles that will suit customer needs while also meeting the government’s laws and standards for fuel emissions and safety.

Moreover, the increasing demand for thermal management in high-speed vehicles has been a main driver of the automotive engine encapsulation industry, which is expected to grow further. The growing need for smooth and fuel-efficient vehicles is driving up demand for automotive engine encapsulation around the globe.

Government-sponsored initiatives, including screening programs, awareness campaigns, and specific engine encapsulation schemes, are projected to increase the number of advanced technologies in automotive. For instance, in April 2023, Henniges announced the expansion of its production facilities to accommodate the growing demand for engine encapsulation systems. This investment indicates the company’s expectations for the market’s future growth.

Automotive Engine Encapsulation Market Report Highlights

  • Based on material, the polyamide segment led the market with the largest revenue share of more than 32% in 2023, as PA offers exceptional strength, durability, and resistance to abrasion, making it ideal for engine covers, and intake manifolds
  • Based on fuel type, the gasoline segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period
  • Based on vehicle type, the passenger cars segment held the market with the largest revenue share of 48.94% in 2023. The market’s growth is being driven by the large volume of passenger car sales and production, particularly in Asia Pacific and Europe
  • Sedentary lifestyle, and increasing environmental concerns regarding carbon emissions are contributing to the growing prevalence of engine encapsulation in the automotive industry
  • Asia Pacific dominated the market with a revenue share of 45.78% in 2023, owing to growing demand for innovations that improve vehicle performance, comfort, and efficiency
  • In July 2023, LANXESS developed a new polyamide material for underbody shields which is highly resistant to sound, heat, and chemicals. This material is suitable for both internal combustion and electric vehicles

Automotive Engine Encapsulation Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global automotive engine encapsulation market report based on material, fuel type, vehicle type, and region:

Automotive Engine Encapsulation Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

  • Carbon Fiber
  • Polyurethane
  • Polypropylene
  • Polyamide
  • Glass wool

Automotive Engine Encapsulation Fuel Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

  • Gasoline
  • Diesel

Automotive Engine Encapsulation Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

  • Passenger Cars
  • Light Commercial Vehicles
  • Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Automotive Engine Encapsulation Region Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018 – 2030)

  • North America
    • U.S.
    • Canada
    • Mexico
  • Europe
    • UK
    • Germany
    • France
    • Italy
    • Spain
  • Asia Pacific
    • Japan
    • China
    • India
    • South Korea
  • Central & South America
    • Brazil
    • Mexico
    • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
    • South Africa
    • Saudi Arabia
    • UAE

