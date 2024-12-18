Automotive Sunroof Market 2030: The Surge in Demand from Gen Z Consumers

Automotive Sunroof Market Growth & Trends

The global automotive sunroof market size is expected to reach USD 20.1 billion by 2030, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2024 to 2030. Initially, the sunroof feature was limited only to luxury vehicles. However, its growing popularity among consumers prompted several automakers to consider it as a differentiating feature. Rising popularity of sunroof feature coupled with continual advancements in glass technology is anticipated to provide a significant boost to the market.

Demand for convertible cars has been plummeting since the past few years owing to factors such as lesser agility and safety and higher costs as compared to hardtop vehicles. When it comes to hardtop vehicles, demand for sport utility vehicles (SUVs) has been rising tremendously owing to benefits they offer, such as improved stability and safety coupled with better utility. Furthermore, SUVs are increasingly being fitted with sunroofs. This shift in consumer preference is estimated to boost the demand for glass sunroof systems.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Automotive Sunroof Market

Development of glass materials that can safeguard against ultra-violet (UV) rays has allowed automakers to introduce wider glass sunroof systems. Given that glass sunroof systems are now occupying a larger section of roof’s surface, they are allowing more light that is natural, thereby better illuminating the interiors of the automobiles and augmenting level of comfort for passengers. However, concerns regarding glass shattering in events of rollovers or accidents are poised to hinder the growth of the market.

Automotive Sunroof Market Report Highlights

The glass sunroof segment dominated the market in 2023 owing to the growing popularity of panoramic sunroofs. The segment is likely to command about 83.20% of the overall revenue by 2030.

While sunroof systems can enhance the aesthetic factor of automobiles, innovations such as solar sunroof systems can open opportunities to harness renewable energy and reduce carbon footprints of automobiles. Such innovations are projected to shape the future of the market

Sunroofs are being gradually offered in the mid-segment vehicles as an optional feature. The market for mid-segment vehicles is expected to progress at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific dominated the global automotive sunroof market, with a revenue share of 43.2% in 2023. Rising automobile production and increasing demand for premium and luxury vehicles are contributing to the growth of the region.

Automotive Sunroof Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global automotive sunroof market report based on vehicle type, operation, propulsion type, application, and region

Automotive Sunroof Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Glass Sunroof

Fabric Sunroof

Automotive Sunroof Operation Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Electric

Manual

Automotive Sunroof Propulsion Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

ICE

Electric

Automotive Sunroof Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Mid-segment Vehicles

Premium & Luxury-segment Vehicles

Automotive Sunroof Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

North America U. S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia South Korea

Latin America Brazil

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE



Order a free sample PDF of the Automotive Sunroof Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.