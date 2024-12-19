Canned Legumes Market 2030: Regional Insights into Asia Pacific’s Dominance

Canned Legumes Market Growth & Trends

The global canned legumes market size is expected to reach USD 3.99 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.9% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Changing lifestyle, along with busy work schedule, has been increasing the demand for processed and packaged foods across the globe. In addition, high nutritional value of the product has widened the opportunity for canned legumes among the growing vegan population.

Increasing inclination of the consumers towards organic food is also observable across the globe. This trend has widened the scope of canned legumes. Furthermore, manufacturers of canned legumes are using less sugar and salt in their products owing to rising consumers’ concern about the ingredients. Lately, there has been a significant rise in the demand for small serving cans that serve single person.

Europe canned legumes market is anticipated to experience significant growth during the forecast period. High demand for convenient food, along with growing vegan population, has driven the market in Europe. In addition, increasing popularity of the ethnical cuisines, such as Japanese, Mediterranean, and Indian, is boosting the demand for several beans and pulses including chickpeas, lupin beans, adzuki beans, fava beans, and lentils.

In terms of product, beans held the largest market share in 2024. White beans, navy beans, black-eyed bean, kidney beans, and pinto beans are most commonly used among the modern consumers. Furthermore, beans can complement numerous recipes, such as pasta, meat, and vegetables.

Key competitors in this industry include The Kraft Heinz Company; Goya Foods, Inc.; Bush Brothers & Company; Faribault Foods, Inc.; Conagra Brands; KYKNOS; fujian chenggong Fruits & Vegetables Food co.,ltd; SATKO; Del Monte Food, Inc.; Co-op Food; Teasdale Latin Foods; and NAPOLINA. Over the past few years, competitors in the industry are adopting innovative packaging solutions to appeal to the consumers. For instance, easy opening solutions like Easylift and Peelable Ends, transparent cans, and environmentally friendly solutions are gaining traction among the players.

Canned Legumes Market Report Highlights

In terms of product, beans dominated the market for canned legumes with over 48.8% share of the global revenue in 2024 on account of increasing awareness among consumers regarding health benefits associated with various beans

North America canned legumes market is projected to experience the fastest CAGR from 2025 to 2030 owing to growing demand for convenience food in U.S.

Offline distribution held the largest canned legume market revenue share in 2024. Increased importance of such channels for providing a choice of physical verification to the buyers while purchasing is expected to boost the growth of offline channel

Product innovation is expected to remain one of the key success factors among industry players in order to maintain a competitive edge

Canned Legumes Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global canned legumes market based on product, distribution channel, and region:

Canned Legumes Product (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Beans

Peas

Chickpeas

Others

Canned Legumes Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Offline

Online

Canned Legumes Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Brazil Argentina

MEA South Africa UAE



