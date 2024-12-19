Medical Thawing System Market: Revolutionizing Cryopreservation Practices in Healthcare

The global medical thawing system market size is expected to reach USD 355.9 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.3% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growing demand for medical thawing systems in blood banks and laboratories, where it requires warming of products such as crystalloid infusion solution, whole blood, and RBC before transfusion into a patient, is expected to drive the growth. Technological advancements in automated thaw systems at the point of care settings and rising demand for rapid thawing techniques of frozen plasma in various surgical procedures are the factors augmenting the market growth. Besides, the rising use of thawed cells due to the high incidence of road accidents, diabetes, cancer, and trauma cases are also creating demand.

The rising number of surgical procedures and increasing incidence of hemorrhage related conditions in these surgical procedures are driving the healthcare thawing system market growth. Rising demand for thawed blood to be more rapidly available for hemorrhage in various invasive surgical procedures is the major contributor to the market growth. Moreover, the increasing number of product launches and continuous improvement in the features of the thaw system is also contributing to the demand. The increasing number of embryo donors and the rising awareness about third-party reproduction is also augmenting the demand for thawing systems. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there were more than 2.6 lakhs attempts at in vitro fertilization in 2016.

Medical Thawing System Market Report Highlights

Manual thawing systems led the market with a revenue share of 56.6% in 2024, owing to their cost-effectiveness and extensive product variety.

The blood segment dominated the market and accounted for a share of 52.6% in 2024. The demand for rapid thawing of blood products in emergency and surgical settings is escalating, driven by the increasing volume of surgical procedures and the critical need for thawed blood in hemorrhage cases.

Blood banks & transfusion centers held the largest share of 31.4% in 2024. The demand for rapid thawing of blood products, especially fresh frozen plasma and red blood cells for emergency transfusions, is increasing.

North America medical thawing system market dominated the global market with a revenue share of 47.3% in 2024.

Key Medical Thawing System Company Insights

Some key companies operating in the market include Helmer Scientific Inc.; SARSTEDT AG & Co. KG; Azenta US, Inc.; GE HealthCare; among others. Companies are prioritizing product innovation, strategic partnerships, and mergers while investing in technological advancements and expanding offerings to address the growing demand for efficient thawing solutions.

Helmer Scientific Inc. specializes in manufacturing medical thawing systems that ensure precise temperature control for thawing blood and plasma products. Their advanced technology enhances safety and efficiency in blood banks and laboratories, addressing the increasing demand for thawed biological materials.

SARSTEDT AG & Co. KG provides a comprehensive array of medical thawing solutions tailored for laboratories and healthcare facilities. Their systems effectively thaw diverse biological samples, ensuring optimal temperature control and user-friendly operation, while emphasizing innovation and quality in medical technologies.

List of Key Players of Medical Thawing System Market

Helmer Scientific Inc.

SARSTEDT AG & Co. KG

Azenta US, Inc.

GE HealthCare

Boekel Scientific

Barkey

Cardinal Health

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Cytotherm

