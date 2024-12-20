Motion Control Market: Innovations Driving Automation in Manufacturing and Robotics

The global motion control market size is anticipated to reach USD 24.66 billion by 2030. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is experiencing a surge in demand due to the increased use of industrial robots in manufacturing. Industrial robots are used extensively for various functions such as grouping, packing, and picking. The adoption of machine-controlled processes in factory automation is increasing, which has led to a rise in demand for motion controllers.

Industry 4.0 principles of connectivity and data-driven decision-making have also improved motion control systems. Integration with IoT sensors, AI algorithms, and predictive analytics enables real-time monitoring and adjustment of motion control parameters. This approach minimizes downtime, predicts maintenance needs, and optimizes operational efficiency, contributing to cost savings and increased uptime. The adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies has increased the development of collaborative and autonomous robots equipped with advanced motion control capabilities. It can work with humans safely, boosting manufacturing and logistics setup flexibility. They adapt to changing environments, perform intricate tasks, and contribute to an agile and productive production ecosystem. According to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development Report 2023, global IoT revenue is expected to reach USD 4.4 trillion by 2030.

Motion Control Market Report Highlights

Closed-loop system dominated the system segment with 51.4% share in 2023. Industries that need high precision and accuracy in operations choose to use close-loop systems. These systems provide precise positioning and movement, essential in all applications demanding high accuracy. Industries requiring advanced functionalities such as predictive maintenance, adaptive control and complex motion profiles use close-loop systems

The drives offerings segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. The drives segment is growing due to the increased automation that aims to enhance efficiency and productivity across various industries. Industries are increasingly focused on reducing energy consumption, and drives can help achieve this by optimizing motor performance, energy supply, and conservation, which leads to reduced operational costs. For instance, the Net Zero Emissions by 2050 Scenario is a plan that provides a clear direction for the global energy industry to become carbon-neutral by 2050. Developed economies are expected to attain carbon neutrality before other nations

The material handling application segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period. Material handling system providers are switching from pneumatic and hydraulic motion control to electric as digital transformation increasingly automates more axes and linear actuators to handle heavier loads. Manufacturers and logistics companies strive to improve the efficiency and frequency of their picking and sorting operations to cater to the increasing demand for customized orders

Automotive dominated the industry vertical segment in 2023. Automotive manufacturing heavily depends on automation to increase production efficiency and precision. Advanced manufacturing technologies are necessary for the automotive industry due to the rise of electric, autonomous, and connected vehicles. The automotive sector has stringent safety standards, which are met through motion control systems that ensure precise control in manufacturing processes

Asia Pacific dominated the market and accounted for a 44.6% share in 2023. The Asia-Pacific market is experiencing growth driven by factors such as the increasing adoption of robots in the manufacturing sector, government initiatives to promote industrial automation, and rising investments in transforming conventional production facilities

In May 2023, Japan-based Mitsubishi Electric and Korea-based MOVENSYS Inc. collaborated to strengthen their motion control and AC servo businesses. Under this partnership, Mitsubishi plans to leverage Movensys’ technologies and product offerings to expand its AC servo business

Key Motion Control Company Insights

Some of the key players operating in the market include ABB, Siemens, and Robert Bosch GmbH.

ABB provides a range of high-performance motion control products for various industries. Their offerings include servo drives, motors, controllers, and software solutions. These components enable precise and efficient control of motion in industrial automation, robotics, and machine applications.

Siemens offers an inclusive set of motion control solutions for diverse industrial needs. Simotion Control System is well-known for its integrated approach to handling complex motion tasks across industries. Siemens provides Sinamics Drives, known for their precision and adaptability, offering efficient motion control capabilities.

Robert Bosch GmbH produces various motion control products and solutions, including servo drives, motors, controllers, and sensors. Their offerings cater to industrial automation, robotics, and automotive applications, emphasizing precision and reliability in motion control systems.

List of Key Players in the Motion Control Market

ABB

Siemens

Schneider Electric

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

YASKAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION

Robert Bosch GmbH

OMRON Corporation

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

PARKER HANNIFIN CORP

FANUC CORPORATION

Celera Motion, a Novanta Company

