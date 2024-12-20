Night Creams Market: Innovations Driving Growth in Overnight Skincare Solutions

The global night creams market size was valued at USD 9.72 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2024 to 2030. Increasing consumer awareness about skincare and the benefits of night creams is a significant driver. As more people prioritize their skincare routines, the demand for specialized products such as night creams has surged. In addition, the rise in disposable income, especially in emerging economies, allows consumers to spend more on premium skincare products. The growing influence of social media and beauty influencers also plays a crucial role in promoting night creams, making them more popular among younger demographics.

There is a strong shift towards products with natural and organic ingredients as consumers become more health-conscious and environmentally aware. There’s also a growing demand for multifunctional night creams that offer benefits beyond hydration, such as anti-aging, brightening, and skin repair. The market is expected to see more personalized skincare solutions as consumers seek products tailored to their specific skin types and concerns. In addition, the rise of e-commerce and digital marketing plays a significant role in market expansion, making it easier for consumers to access a wide range of products and for brands to reach a global audience.

Regional Insights

North America held a significant revenue share of the global night creams market in 2023 driven by high consumer awareness and a strong preference for premium skincare products. The region’s well-established beauty and personal care industry and significant disposable income support the demand for night creams. Moreover, major market players and continuous product innovations contribute to the market growth.

Key Night Creams Company Insights

The global Night Creams market is driven by major companies such as Shiseido Co. Ltd., Estee Lauder Companies Inc., L’Oreal S.A., Procter & Gamble Co., and Unilever PLC, among others.

Procter & Gamble Co. (P&G) is a key player in the night creams market, primarily through its well-known brand Olay. Olay’s night creams, such as the Olay Regenerist Night Recovery Cream, are popular for their anti-aging and moisturizing properties.

Unilever PLC offers a diverse portfolio of skincare brands including Dove and Pond’s. Unilever’s night creams are designed to cater to various skin types and concerns, offering solutions that range from basic hydration to advanced anti-aging.

Shiseido Co. Ltd.

Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

L’Oreal S.A.

Procter & Gamble Co.

Unilever PLC

Beiersdorf AG

Avon Products Inc.

Clarins Inc.

Amorepacific Group Inc.

KOSÉ Corporation

