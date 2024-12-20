Clove Cigarettes Market 2030: Analyzing the Impact of Youth Smoking Trends

Clove Cigarettes Market Growth & Trends

The global clove cigarettes market size is expected to reach USD 168.6 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is majorly driven by the increasing product launches driven by the growing demand for machine-made clove cigarettes.

Consumers trying to quit smoking are more inclined toward consumption of clove cigarettes owing to less harshness, blend of different flavors, and presence of low tar nicotine. Gauging the consumer preference for lighter cigarettes, companies are focusing on product launches. For instance, in 2017, Sampoerna, a subsidiary of PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL MANAGEMENT introduced a new product named Platinum A. Some of the common flavors blended with cloves and tobacco include cherry, vanilla, strawberry, pineapple, grape, orange, menthol, cocoa, and licorice with an objective to bring uniqueness in the product.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Clove Cigarettes Market

The spicy flavor of cloves along with attractive packaging of these cigarettes significantly attracts young smokers. In 2017, more than 5 million people in Indonesia used consumed clove cigarettes. Rising consumption of clove cigarettes especially among the young population in Indonesia is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the companies operating in the clove cigarettes market.

Machine rolled full flavored clove cigarettes accounted for more than 45% market share in 2018. Clove cigarettes containing the lowest level of tar and nicotine content as compared to the full flavored variant, which is one of the unique selling points of these products. Low tar nicotine clove cigarettes is expected to register a CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period.

Female end user segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.4% over the forecast period, attributed to rising number of women smokers in regions such as North America, Europe, and Central and South America. Russian females accounted for more than 57.0% of the market share in 2018. Maximum women prefer clove cigarettes due to the presence of mixture of different flavors reduce the harshness of the products.

Asia Pacific held the largest market share of more than 60% in 2018. The growth is majorly supported by the significant production and demand for clove cigarettes in Indonesia, which accounted for about 92% alone in 2018. APAC clove cigarettes market has witnessed significant rise in demand in the recent few years. With the rise in consumer disposable income along with their willingness to try out unique and premium variants can be attributed to the regional product demand.

Clove Cigarettes Market Report Highlights

APAC is estimated to expand at the fastest CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period, driven majorly by the high demand from Indonesia

The machine-made kreteks (full-flavored) dominated the market and accounted for 46.5% revenue share of in 2023

Some of the major players operating in the global clove cigarettes market include Philip Morris International Inc.; Gudang Garam; Nojorono Tobacco Indonesia; JT International SA; Bentoel Group; and Wismilak Group

Clove Cigarettes Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global clove cigarettes market based on type, end use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Hand Rolled Kreteks

Machine Made Kreteks (Full Flavored)

Machine Made Kreteks (Low Tra Nicotine)

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Male

Female

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia

Latin America Brazil

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa



Order a free sample PDF of the Clove Cigarettes Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.