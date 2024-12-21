Data Historian Market 2030: The Impact of Digital Transformation on Data Services

Data Historian Market Size & Trends

The data historian market size was estimated at USD 1.32 billion in 2023 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2024 to 2030. The increasing amount of data generated by various sources, such as IoT devices, cloud applications, and social media, is driving demand for data historians. Many industries are subject to regulations and compliance requirements that require storing historical data. Data historians provide a way to meet these requirements while enabling organizations to extract insights from the data. This is particularly important in the industries such as financial services. Thus, demand from such sectors is contributing to the market.

The expansion of data centers supports the growth of data historians by providing the essential infrastructure for storing, processing, and analyzing vast amounts of data. Additionally, data centers often offer advanced processing capabilities, such as high-performance computing and data analytics tools, which help organizations derive valuable insights and trends from their data. With the emergence of Industry 4.0, along with smart plants and factories, there is a global shift towards utilizing large volumes of data across various process layers. This shift is driving the demand for data historian solutions to ensure effective management, stable and efficient plant operations, and robust analysis. However, data historian market growth is hindered by increasing data capabilities and complexities, high deployment costs, and limited development.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Data Historian Market

Data Historian Market Report Highlights

The services segment led the market and accounted for 51.6% of the global revenue in 2023. Data historian is a specialized software service designed to efficiently collect, store, and retrieve vast amounts of time-series data from industrial equipment and processes.

The software segment is estimated to grow significantly over the forecast period. Software in a data historian system is engineered to handle the intricate demands of time-series data management in industrial settings.

The cloud segment accounted for the largest share of the global revenue in 2023. The rise of cloud development has resulted in scalable and flexible cloud infrastructure capable of managing vast amounts of data, making it perfect for data historians.

The oil & gas segment accounted for the largest market revenue share in 2023. Data historians play a crucial role in the oil and gas industry, providing a comprehensive solution for capturing, storing, and analyzing vast amounts of operational data from exploration to production and distribution.

North America accounted for a 31.7% share in 2023. North America is projected to hold the largest market share due to significant investments in research and development driving innovation in the market. The region is home to major industry vendors who are continuously investing in this sector.

Data Historian Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global data historian market report based on type, deployment, enterprise size, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Software

Services

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Cloud

On-premises

Enterprise Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Small And Medium Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Oil & Gas

Marine

Chemicals And Petrochemicals

Metal and Mining

Power & Utility

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia

Latin America Brazil

Middle East and Africa (MEA) Kingdom of Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa



