Non-Thermal Pasteurization Market Trends: Sustainability and Consumer Preferences Emerge

The global non-thermal pasteurization market size is anticipated to reach USD 6.82 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 20.6% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The rising demand for minimally processed and natural foods is considered an important factor driving the demand. As consumers are becoming more health-conscious and demanding foods with increased shelf life, the demand for non-thermal pasteurization equipment is anticipated to grow over the forecast period.

The rising demand for energy-efficient, scalable, commercially viable, and cost-efficient pasteurization methods is fueling the demand for non-thermal pasteurization equipment. The food & beverage industry players are consistently investing to adopt new equipment and processes that can improve the shelf life of products and food safety and cater to their unique operational and business needs.

The escalating demand for meat and poultry products in the U.S. has become a significant catalyst for the growth of the non-thermal pasteurization industry. As consumers increasingly seek fresh and minimally processed meat and poultry options, non-thermal pasteurization methods, such as high-pressure processing (HPP) and pulsed electric field (PEF), have gained prominence for their ability to maintain the quality, taste, and nutritional integrity of these products. For instance, according to data from the USDA Economic Research Service reveals that Americans’ dairy consumption has reached unprecedented levels. In 2020, the per capita consumption of dairy in the U.S. was approximately 655 pounds, and in 2021, this figure witnessed a notable increase, surging to 667 pounds.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global Non-thermal Pasteurization Market

The shift in consumer lifestyle preferences is a compelling driver behind the growing demand for the non-thermal pasteurization market. As modern consumers increasingly prioritize health-conscious choices, convenience, and fresh, minimally processed foods, the need for non-thermal pasteurization methods has intensified. These techniques, such as high-pressure processing (HPP) and pulsed electric field (PEF), align with the desire for food safety and preservation of nutritional quality. The fast-paced and on-the-go lifestyle of consumers further accentuates the demand for non-thermal pasteurization, offering products that meet both convenience and health-conscious criteria. The market is witnessing robust growth as these technologies address the evolving preferences of consumers seeking safe, minimally processed, and nutritionally rich food options in their daily lives.

Manufacturers of non-thermal pasteurization are adopting several strategies, such as acquisitions, mergers, joint ventures, new product launches, and geographical expansions, to enhance market penetration and cater to changing technological demands from various end-use applications, including residential, commercial, and industrial applications. For instance, Avure Technologies, now part of JBT Corporation, continues to innovate in the HPP space. They have expanded their applications beyond traditional juices and meats to include dairy products, plant-based foods, and ready-to-eat meals.

Non-thermal Pasteurization Market Report Highlights

The high-pressure processing (HPP) type segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 58.7% in 2023. This segment is likely to grow at a significant pace over the forecast period due to its ability to maintain the nutritional content, structure, and texture of the food items.

The solid segment dominated the market in 2023, as the non-thermal pasteurization equipment allows solid food items to maintain their natural appearance, texture, and taste.

The liquid segment is anticipated to witness high growth over the forecast period due to their ability to retain the freshness, aroma, and taste of the liquid food items despite the difference in their viscosities.

The food segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2023 due to the growing demand for minimally processed food items. Further, demand for fresh vegetables, fruits, and meat is developing the product category for the food segment.

The beverage segment is likely to witness a high CAGR over the forecast period, owing to the ability to preserve the freshness of beverages by deterring pathogen and microbial growth without altering the water content.

North America dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 37.6% in 2023, due to the strong technological advancement and innovation in developing and commercializing non-thermal pasteurization equipment.

In March 2023, Lyras introduced a new technology-equipped product for liquid pasteurization. Raslysation is a non-thermal pasteurization method used for liquids. This new introduction uses a combination of ultraviolet light and a turbulent flow of the liquid to achieve the Raslysation. This new launch is likely to position Lyras as the market innovator in this new product category.

Key Non-thermal Pasteurization Company Insights

The market consists mainly of global players, of which a few operate regionally. New product launches, mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations are vital strategies that companies adopt for sustained growth. Furthermore, key raw material suppliers and equipment manufacturers have integrated their operations to provide raw materials and manufacture the final product to cut down on raw materials procurement and operation costs. Major market players frequently undertake geographical expansion strategies to enter established and newer markets. New product developments and approvals are also a part of the key initiatives key companies undertake to gain more substantial market penetration.

The market players have been investing to undertake research and development activities to improve their customization abilities. The market players are striving to improve their market offerings to accommodate varying product compositions, packaging formats, and sizes, thereby enhancing their market penetration and customer satisfaction. Moreover, the market players have undertaken marketing strategies to improve their brand recall.

List of Key Players in the Non-thermal Pasteurization Market

ASEPTO RAY TM

JBT Corporation

Thyssenkrupp AG

Pulsemaster

Nordion

Hiperbaric

Lyras

Syntegon

American Pasteurization Company

Stansted Fluid Power Products Ltd

Elea

DanTech UK Ltd

Order a free sample PDF of the Non-thermal Pasteurization Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.