Peptide Antibiotics Market Growth Driven by Rising Antibiotic Resistance Concerns Globally

The global peptide antibiotics market size is expected to reach USD 6.6 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2022 to 2030. The market is expected to witness growth opportunities owing to factors such as the increasing research and development activities in field of peptide antibiotics coupled with high number of drug approvals. Moreover, surge in cases of antimicrobial resistance cases and possibility of side effects from the conventional antibiotics are also expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

Increasing prevalence of cancer and other infectious diseases are expected to propel the growth over the forecast period. For instance, according to the CDC, United States reported 1,752,735 new cancer cases along with 599,589 deaths in 2019. For every 100,000 people, 439 new cases were found and 146 people died due to cancer. Further, according to Globocan 2020, U.K. had 457,960 new cases with 179,648 deaths in 2020. The most common types of malignancies were breast, prostate cancer and Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

There are some of the peptide antibiotics which are used to treat cancers such as, NHL, Hodgkin’s lymphoma, and certain types of skin malignancies. According to Globocan 2020, there were 5,44,352 Non-Hodgkin lymphoma cases and 83,087 Hodgkin’s lymphoma cases. The efficiency of various existing products is expected to result into higher revenues owing to doctor recommendations . For instance, BLEOMYCIN for injection USP is the mixture of cytotoxic glycopeptide antibiotics that is isolated from Streptomyces verticillus and is used for the treatment of testicular carcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and various types of lymphomas.

Moreover, ongoing product approvals and strategic initiatives undertaken by market players such as partnerships, collaborations, product launches, and expansions are expected to fuel market growth during forecast period. For instance, in July 2021, AbbVie Inc announced that the U.S. FDA approved DALVANCE for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections in pediatric patients from birth. Moreover, in July 2020, Sandoz International GmbH announced introduction of Daptomycin injection 500 mg, a generic version of Cubicin, in the U.S. market for the treatment of adult patients with complicated skin and skin structure infections and several type of bloodstream infections.

Peptide Antibiotics Market Report Highlights

In 2021, the non-ribosomal synthesized peptide segment dominated the market owing to their higher demand

The retail pharmacy segment held the highest share and is likely to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period

Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to factors such as, rising prevalence of infectious diseases, and availability of large patient pool

North America dominated the overall market in 2021 due to the higher demand for peptide antibiotics products, presence of leading market players, and increased research activities within the region

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

The market is highly competitive due to the presence of large number of key players worldwide. Moreover, various organic as well as inorganic developments undertaken by key players are anticipated to fuel industry growth over the forecast period. For instance, in July 2022, Boehringer Ingelheim, Evotec SE, and bioMérieux announced that they have created a joint venture for making next generation of antimicrobials for fight against antimicrobial resistance.

List of Key Players of Peptide Antibiotics Market

Pfizer Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

AbbVie Inc

GSK Group of Companies

Sandoz International GmbH

Xellia Pharmaceuticals

AuroMedics Pharma LLC

Theravance Biopharma

