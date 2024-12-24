Eyewear Frames Market 2030: The Allure of Designer Frames in Everyday Life

Eyewear Frames Market Growth & Trends

The global eyewear frames market size is anticipated to reach USD 54.63 billion by 2030 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The increasing prevalence of vision impairments and eye disorders, coupled with a rising aging population, fuels the demand for prescription eyewear which in turn drives the demand for frames. In addition, the growing trend toward personalized and fashionable eyewear, alongside advancements in manufacturing technologies, enhances product offerings and consumer appeal. The shift toward online purchasing platforms further expands market accessibility, contributing to robust growth prospects in the global market.

The eyeglasses frames market is witnessing notable advancements and innovations driven by technological developments and changing consumer demands. Companies are increasingly focusing on customizable and adaptive eyewear solutions, allowing consumers to personalize their frames to reflect their unique styles and preferences. Innovations such as lightweight materials, enhanced durability, and eco-friendly options are becoming standard, with brands utilizing sustainable materials like bio-acetate and recycled plastics to appeal to environmentally conscious consumers.

The market is experiencing significant shifts in consumer preferences, as highlighted in The Vision Council’s recent report, “Focused inSights 2024 Frame Trends. Based on a poll of 2,200 U.S. adults conducted by Morning Consult reveals evolving consumer preferences in eyewear. Key findings indicate differences between online and in-person shoppers, with online consumers showing a preference for a square, brow line, and cat-eye shapes. In addition, users of multiple pairs of glasses tend to favor curvier frames, while fashion-conscious individuals lean towards rimless and geometric styles. Technology enthusiasts prefer rimless and aviator shapes, demonstrating the impact of technological considerations on purchasing choices.

Sustainability and fashion trends play significant roles in frame selection, especially for non-prescription wearers. Fashion brands contribute 35% of annual retail revenue in the eyeglasses market, highlighting the importance of style in consumer purchasing decisions. Consumers who find shopping enjoyable prioritize brand recognition and current trends, while sustainability-minded consumers emphasize optician recommendations. Frame-fitting issues can shift priorities away from fashion and branding for some consumers.

The competitive landscape of the market is characterized by a diverse array of players, ranging from established brands to innovative startups. Major companies like EssilorLuxottica and Safilo dominate the market through extensive product portfolios, strong distribution networks, and significant investment in marketing and branding. Meanwhile, niche brands and direct-to-consumer companies, such as Warby Parker and Pair Eyewear, are gaining traction by offering personalized experiences and unique designs that cater to evolving consumer preferences.

The plastic and acetate segment led the eyeglasses frames market with the largest revenue share of 48.22% in 2023, due to their moldability, lightness, and durability. These materials allow for intricate designs and vibrant colors while ensuring comfort and reducing breakage risks. This blend of aesthetic appeal and practicality has made plastic and acetate the preferred choice for both manufacturers and consumers

Based on type, the full-rim frames segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 65% in 2023, driven by their exceptional durability and strong support for various lens types. These frames provide enhanced protection for lenses, especially high-prescription and progressive options, making them ideal for everyday wear. Furthermore, their compatibility with diverse materials and ability to combine style with functionality contribute to their widespread appeal among consumers

Based on shape, the cat-eye frames segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.0% from 2024 to 2030, fueled by their timeless elegance and modern versatility. These frames, characterized by their iconic upswept angles and feminine design, are making a comeback as a prominent trend in eyewear, seamlessly combining vintage charm with contemporary sophistication

Based on distribution channel, the offline segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 64.01% in 2023, primarily driven by traditional consumer preferences for in-person shopping experiences. Customers appreciate the opportunity to physically try on frames, allowing them to evaluate fit, comfort, and style before purchasing

Europe dominated the market with the largest revenue share of 34.68% in 2023, driven by a strong emphasis on fashion and aesthetics. Consumers in this region show a high demand for trendy and designer eyewear, often willing to invest in high-quality products that enhance their style. Moreover, the aging population across many European countries has intensified the need for vision correction, contributing to increased sales

