Hardware In The Loop Market 2030: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Hardware In The Loop Market Growth & Trends

The global hardware in the loop market is anticipated to reach USD 1.38 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 11.1% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) has emerged as a significant driver of innovation and growth in the Hardware-in-the-Loop (HIL) market. EV manufacturers rely on HIL testing to validate the performance, efficiency, and safety of electric drivetrains, battery management systems, and vehicle control algorithms. HIL simulation enables engineers to assess the integration of electric propulsion systems with vehicle dynamics, ensuring seamless operation under various driving conditions.

Moreover, HIL platforms facilitate testing for EV components such as regenerative braking systems, power electronics, and thermal management systems, optimizing their performance and reliability. As the demand for EVs continues to rise globally, the HIL market is witnessing increased investment in specialized solutions tailored to the unique challenges of electric mobility. Key areas of focus in the HIL market for electric vehicles include accurate modeling of battery behavior, rapid prototyping of control algorithms, and comprehensive validation of vehicle electrification strategies.

The HIL market is also growing due to the ability of HIL technology to reduce cost and time savings, offering companies a competitive advantage in product development and validation. By enabling comprehensive testing in a virtual environment, HIL technology reduces the need for costly physical prototypes and extensive field testing, leading to substantial cost savings. Moreover, HIL platforms accelerate the development cycle by providing rapid feedback on system performance and behavior, allowing engineers to identify and address issues early in the design process. The ability to automate testing procedures further enhances efficiency and reduces the manpower required for testing, resulting in additional time and cost savings.

Furthermore, HIL solutions enable companies to conduct testing in controlled environments, minimizing the risks associated with field testing and potentially costly errors or accidents. Overall, the cost and time savings offered by HIL technology make it an attractive investment for companies seeking to optimize their product development processes and accelerate time-to-market.

The rising adoption of automation across industries such as manufacturing, transportation, and energy is fueling the demand for advanced Hardware-in-the-Loop (HIL) technology. Automation systems rely on HIL testing to validate complex control algorithms, communication protocols, and interactions with physical components in real time. HIL platforms provide a realistic and controlled environment for testing automation systems, enabling engineers to assess performance, reliability, and safety before deployment.

As industries increasingly embrace autonomous systems, the need for HIL technology capable of simulating complex and interconnected systems becomes more pronounced. The integration of HIL testing into the development workflow of automation projects helps mitigate risks, optimize performance, and ensure compliance with industry standards and regulations. Moreover, the demand for HIL solutions tailored to specific automation applications, such as robotics, autonomous vehicles, and industrial control systems, continues to drive innovation in the market.

Hardware In The Loop Market Report Highlights

The market is driven by factors such as increasing demand for realistic testing environments, growing adoption of electric vehicles, advancements in simulation technology, cost and time savings realized by the implementation of HIL technology, and the increasing adoption of automation

Based on type, the closed loop segment claimed the largest market share of 55.4% in 2023, driven by its higher accuracy, versatile applications across industries like automotive and aerospace, and enhanced validation capabilities for complex systems and scenarios

Based on application, the aerospace and defense segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 11.7% driven by the industries’ demand for rigorous testing and validation of complex systems. This demand is fueled by ongoing technological advancements, government investments in defense modernization, and stringent regulatory requirements, highlighting the critical role of advanced Hardware-in-the-Loop (HIL) technology in ensuring the safety and reliability of mission-critical aerospace and defense systems

North America, led by the U.S., dominated the market in 2023, driven by its robust automotive industry, presence of major aerospace and defense companies, leading solution providers, skilled workforce, technological infrastructure, and sustained demand driven by technological advancements across industries

In October 2022, Cognata and Xylon collaborated to launch an innovative Hardware-in-the-Loop (HIL) solution for Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) and autonomous vehicle (AV) testing, utilizing photorealistic simulation to accelerate product development and reduce validation risks. This partnership introduced real-time closed-loop HIL capabilities, integrating Cognata’s simulation platform with Xylon’s logiRECORDER Automotive HIL Video Logger, streamlining testing processes and improving signal quality for cutting-edge ADAS and AV systems

Hardware In The Loop Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global hardware in the loop market based on type, application, and region:

Hardware In The Loop Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Open Loop HIL

Closed Loop HIL

Hardware In The Loop Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Electronics and Semiconductor

Industrial Equipment

Research and Education

Energy and Power

Others

Hardware In The Loop Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe UK Germany France

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia

Latin America Brazil Mexico

Middle East and Africa (MEA) KSA UAE South Africa



