Tennis Racquet Market 2030: The Competitive Edge of Professional Equipment

Tennis Racquet Market Growth & Trends

The global tennis racquet market size is expected to reach USD 690.7 million by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 3.4% over the forecast period. Rising importance of sports in maintaining body metabolism and improving muscular strength is expected to promote the use of tennis among health conscious adults. In addition, rising popularity of cardio tennis in developed countries including U.S., Germany, and France is projected to remain a key factor in the near future.

Carbon fiber accounted for more than 78.2% share of the global revenue in 2023. Features including lightweight, high strength, and high stiffness are fueling the demand for the product among core players as well as amateur. Producers also find it more convenient than wood, steel or aluminum based product, as carbon fiber allows to distribute stiffness as per the customized requirements.

Professional players segment accounted for the largest market revenue share in 2023. Increasing number of professional lawn tennis tournaments in countries including Indonesia, India, and Australia as a result of increasing funding of domestic sports authorities to provide the exposure of international medium to the national youth players is expected to open new avenues in the near future.

In April 2015, ABG-PRINCE OPCO, LLC has launched a new product line of TeXtreme carbon fiber material. This product is 20% lighter, along with better stiffness. It is available in different frames including Tour 100T, Tour 95, Warrior 107T, and Warrior 107. Similarly, in November 2018, Babolat partnered with Chomarat, a supplier of multiaxial carbon. Babolat will be using Chomarat’s C-PLY Hexagonal for the production of its Pure Aero racket.

Key competitors of the tennis racquets industry include Amer Sports, YONEX Co., Ltd., Dunlop Sports, Babolat, Head N.V., ASI LLC, Tecnifibre, GAMMA Sports, Pacific Holdings Limited, ProKennex, Slazenger, ABG-PRINCE OPCO, LLC, Solinco, and PowerAngle LLC.

Tennis Racquet Market Report Highlights

The North America dominated the tennis racquet market in 2023 with a revenue share of 33.2%.

Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR in terms of revenue from 2024 to 2030

By material, the aluminum segment is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. Aluminum racquets are less expensive, making them an attractive option for budget-conscious consumers.

The online segment is anticipated to register a significant CAGR over the forecast period. Online shopping allows consumers to browse and purchase products from the comfort of their homes, eliminating the need for physical store visits.

Tennis Racquet Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global tennis racquet market based on material, distribution channel, string pattern, end use, and region:

Tennis Racquet Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Carbon Fiber

Aluminum

Others

Tennis Racquet Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Sporting goods stores

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

Online

Others

Tennis Racquet String Pattern Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Open String

Closed/ String Dense

Tennis Racquet End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Professional Players

Recreational Players

Tennis Racquet Regional Outlook ( Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia & New Zealand

Middle East & Africa South Africa

Central & South America Brazil



