Automotive Robotics Market: Innovations Transforming Manufacturing and Assembly Processes

The global automotive robotics market size is expected to reach USD 42.27 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 17.6% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The increasing adaptation of automation and robotics within the automotive industry is a major factor expected to drive market growth.

Industrial revolutions and initiatives taken by the government regarding the automation of manufacturing sectors boost the sales of automotive robots. The governments are providing tax exemptions for R&D and providing tax cuts which will reduce the cost of manufacturing and improve the manufacturing opportunities in the countries rather than going for offshore manufacturing.

Articulated robots are expected to grow over the forecast period due to their flexibility and various operations that can be performed by the six axes robots. It can be used for various applications such as welding, material handling, dispensing and material removal applications and the robot has a large work envelope. Articulated robots are growing at a CAGR of 14.4% over the forecast period.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global Automotive Robotics Market

The welding application segment holds the largest share of the automotive robotics market in 2016 and is expected to reach over USD 5.0 billion by 2025. Robots are being employed in different aspects of the production line due to their large work envelope. Automotive manufacturers widely used robots for spot welding in vehicles.

Automotive Robotics Market Report Highlights

The global automotive robotics market accounted for USD 13.06 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 17.6% from 2024 to 2030.

The articulated segment dominated the market and accounted for a share of 55.9% in 2023. With their multi-jointed arms and dexterity, articulated robots are essential for performing complex tasks such as welding, assembly, and painting with high precision

The Asia Pacific market is projected to witness substantial growth over the next decade owing to the growing adoption of automation in the manufacturing sector. The Asia Pacific automotive robotics market accounted for the largest market revenue share of 58.1% in 2023

Small and medium-sized enterprises in Europe are also adopting automation due to the initiatives taken by the European Union to produce affordable, easy to install, and modular robots. This initiative is anticipated to act useful to the SMEs in their manufacturing process and reduce the production time and labor costs. Several manufactures such as ABB and Kuka AG have launched robotic arms and collaborative robots for SMEs.

Key Automotive Robotics Company Insights

Some of the key companies in the automotive robotics market include ABB Ltd, Acieta, LLC., Comau S.p.A., Denso Corporation., Epson America, Inc., FANUC CORPORATION, and Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. Organizations are focusing on increasing customer base to gain a competitive edge in the industry. Therefore, key players are taking several strategic initiatives, such as mergers and acquisitions, and partnerships with other major companies.

ABB Ltd provides car manufacturers with a set of automation solutions. Their industrial robots handle tasks involving heavy lifting, such as welding and moving materials. At the same time, cobots work alongside humans to assist with detailed assembly and quality inspections. ABB Ltd also provides autonomous mobile robots as continual material carriers and software options to enhance robot programming and evaluate manufacturing information.

KUKA AG provides a comprehensive range of solutions for automating car manufacturing. Their industrial robots handle welding, material handling, and parts transfer, acting as the physical strength. Collaborative robots ensure safe collaboration with humans during assembly and quality control tasks. KUKA also offers user-friendly software and controllers for the brains, grippers, and other peripheral equipment to customize the entire robotic system for each specific automotive application. This all-encompassing strategy assists car makers in reaching their production speed, quality, and worker safety objectives.

List Of Key Players Automotive Robotics Market

ABB Ltd

Acieta, LLC.

Comau S.p.A.

Denso Corporation.

Epson America, Inc.

FANUC CORPORATION

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

KUKA AG

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp.

Neura Robotics GmbH

Omron Adept Technologies, Inc.

Stäubli International AG

Universal Robots A/S.

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Order a free sample PDF of the Automotive Robotics Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.