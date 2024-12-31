Nasal Packing Devices Market 2030: Mergers and Acquisitions Shaping the Landscape

Nasal Packing Devices Market Growth & Trends

The global nasal packing devices market size is anticipated to reach USD 276.8 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. This is attributed to the increasing prevalence of epistaxis and the ever-growing geriatric population. The demand for nasal packing devices is constantly on the rise, as epistaxis, also known as a nosebleed, is a commonly occurring condition. However, it is not severe in every case, and therefore people used to pay minute attention to it. But since the population has become increasingly health-conscious, many people opt to get it treated before the condition worsens.

The use of nasal packing devices increased significantly during the COVID-19 pandemic. The spread of the virus was a constant threat to healthcare professionals and patients during the pandemic. Hence, patients that suffered from epistaxis could be discharged from hospitals by applying nasal packing which, with little training, could be replaced and removed at home itself. This relieved the pressure on the hospital and minimized Epistaxis patient visits. Epistaxis, if left untreated, is a constantly occurring condition and can cause high discomfort and pain to the patient. In severe cases, it may also lead to fatality. Therefore, medical professionals first try to eliminate epistaxis through electric cauterization.

In case of failure of cauterization, nasal packing is used on the site of bleeding in the nasal cavity to create pressure and control the bleeding. In epistaxis conditions, a nasal packing can prove beneficial by achieving hemostasis, preventing desiccation, protecting the site from trauma, applying constant pressure to the mucosal walls, and protecting the nasal cavity. Nasal packing is highly used to control nasal bleeding as its advantages far outweigh the disadvantages. Post-packing care is taken by doctors to ensure patient safety. Manufacturers are also constantly investing in research and development of new products that can overcome these complications. In December 2020, Medtronic launched Novapak Nasal Sinus Packing and Stent, a single-use, dissolvable packing, intended post sinus surgery. It proved highly effective in bleeding control, prevention of adhesions, and providing a moist healing atmosphere for quick patient recovery.

Nasal Packing Devices Market Report Highlights

Based on type, the spray segment held a majority of the market share in terms of revenue in 2024 as they are extremely convenient to apply and eliminate the pain which is usually caused upon insertion and removal of traditional packing

On the other hand, the gel segment is likely to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period due to its features such as high hemostatic properties

Based on material, the non-absorbable segment dominated the market in terms of revenue share in 2024 pertaining to its cheaper price, better benefits, and increasing consumer preference

The bio-resorbable segment is likely to grow at the fastest rate in the coming years due to the new technological developments and the introduction of new and advanced products into the market

In 2024, North America dominated the market in terms of revenue share due to the growing adoption of nasal packing devices in the healthcare sector and the increasing number of epistaxis patients. In addition, a rise in COVID-19 cases in the region contributed to the market growth

Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness a significant growth rate over the forecast period owing to the increase in the number of nasal packing manufacturers, high unmet needs, and improving healthcare infrastructure

Nasal Packing Devices Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global nasal packing devices market report on the basis of product, type and region:

Nasal Packing Devices Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Spray

Gel

Dressings

Injectable

Nasal Packing Devices Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Bioresorbable

Non-absorbable

Nasal Packing Devices Region Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Denmark Sweden Norway

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia South Korea Thailand

Latin America Brazil Argentina

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Kuwait



