Feed Premixes Market Growth: Innovations Driving Demand in Animal Nutrition Solutions

The global feed premixes market is estimated to reach USD 24.69 billion by 2030 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. One of the key drivers of the market is the rising level of awareness regarding pet health and nutrition concerns, growth in demand for animal protein as well as technological developments in the animal feed sector. The advancements in technology have led to the development of effective and elaborate products, which are expected to further drive the growth of the market.

The global market for feed premixes is estimated to be driven by the surge in demand of livestock-based food products such as dairy, eggs, meat, and others. The rise in consumption of these materials is anticipated to help increase the demand for the products in the country. Poultry meat is the leading reason for the expansion of the overall meat production sector, due to various factors such as low production cost, lower production costs causing higher demand in both developing as well as developed countries.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global Feed Premixes Market

The demand from emerging nations such as Latin America and Asia Pacific have presented a major opportunity for the growth of the feed premixes industry. The large populations residing in Asian countries such as China, India, Vietnam, Thailand, and Indonesia are expected to consume meat products at a rate of 2.4% annually till the year 2030, as per the Food & Agriculture Organization (FAO). The demand from these countries has in turn brightened the prospects for high-quality premixes and feed concentrates to enhance the quality of materials and weight of the meat.

The global feed sector focuses on improving the conversion rates for products of farmed fish species as well as major livestock species including cattle, dogs, cats, and others, thereby improving product efficiency. The companies working in livestock feed sector can attain sustainability via development of a harmonized methodology focused on environmental footprint. This can be achieved via basing the development of products on life cycle analysis of entire production chain. Global entities such as International Feed Industry Federation (IFIF) has introduced several initiatives to measure the performance of livestock production chains on environment protection parameters.

Feed Premixes Market Report Highlights

The wet segment emerged as the fastest-growing form with a CAGR of 6.4% from 2024 to 2030 due to the advantages offered by them in terms of handling as well as uniformity in distribution within animal feed

The vitamins segment emerged as the fastest-growing product with a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period due to the heightened awareness of the role played by vitamins in animal nutrition

The poultry segment emerged as the fastest-growing livestock with a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period due to its lower production costs and wide availability

North America emerged as the fastest growing region with a CAGR of 8.0% from 2024 to 2030 due to the presence of large number of cattle as well as huge demand for livestock products in the region

The global market is regularized by various agencies such as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the U.S. and the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) in the Europe. These organizations establish standards for feed premixes taking into consideration aspects such as ingredient levels, accuracy of labelling and adherence to good manufacturing practices (GMP)

List of Key Players in the Feed Premixes Market

Cargill Inc.

ADM

DLG

ForFramers

Danish Agro

BASF SE

Land O’Lakes Inc.

Godrej Agrovet Limited

DSM

InVivo Group

Order a free sample PDF of the Feed Premixes Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.