Penile Implants Market 2030: How Europe is Leading the Charge in ED Treatments

Penile Implants Market Growth & Trends

The global penile implants market size is estimated to reach USD 817.0 million by 2030, registering to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2025 to 2030 according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing incidence of Erectile Dysfunction (ED) disorder on a global level as a symptom of associated comorbidities such as diabetes, renal disease, liver disorder, vascular conditions, and atherosclerosis, is a key factor driving the market.

Erectile Dysfunction (ED) is a very common problem among men aged 30 years and above. An article from the Massachusetts Male Aging Study states that around 52.0% of men experience some form of ED and that total ED increases from about 5 to 15% between ages 40 and 70. The development of advanced penile implants/prostheses for surgical treatment of ED is another major factor driving the market. For instance, in July 2019, Boston Scientific launched its new malleable Tactra penile implant to treat erectile dysfunction. Most of the penile procedures can be carried in an ambulatory setting thus, reducing the need for hospital admissions.

Penile Implants Market Report Highlights

The inflatable penile implant segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 75.8% in 2024.

The hospital segment dominated the market with the largest revenue share in 2024, which can be attributed to most penile implant surgeries performed in hospital settings.

The Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs) segment is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period, driven by the increasing preference for outpatient procedures.

Europe penile implants market held the highest revenue share of 37.6% in 2024.

Penile Implants Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global penile implants market based on type, end-use, and region:

Penile Implants Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Inflatable Penile Implant

Non-inflatable/Malleable Penile Implant

Penile Implants End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Hospital

Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs)

Others

Penile Implants Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Norway Denmark Sweden

Asia Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Thailand

Latin America Brazil Argentina

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Kuwait



