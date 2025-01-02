Malt Beverages Market Sustainability: Eco-Friendly Practices Gaining Popularity

The global malt beverages market size is expected to reach USD 1,300.60 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Since the 1990s, flavored malt beverages (FMBs) have evolved significantly from pioneers like Mike’s Hard Lemonade and Zima, which introduced the concept of neutral malt base (NMB) to create a sweeter and more approachable alternative to traditional beer and spirits. This innovation has led to the growth of a dynamic and diverse category that continues to captivate consumers. The category now includes various types of malt beverages such as traditional beer, hard seltzers, hard teas, hard sodas, and ready-to-drink (RTD) cocktails, each offering unique flavor profiles that cater to a wide range of preferences. This variety has played a crucial role in maintaining the relevance and popularity of FMBs among a broad audience.

One of the key trends propelling the demand for FMBs is the growing consumer preference for healthier ingredients and lower-calorie options. Hard seltzers, for instance, have gained immense popularity by marketing themselves as “Better For You” products, often highlighting their lower calorie and carbohydrate content compared to traditional beers. This shift towards healthier alternatives is reflective of broader health and wellness trends influencing the beverage industry. Additionally, the convenience factor of RTD cocktails and other FMBs aligns well with the modern consumer’s fast-paced lifestyle, offering a quick and easy way to enjoy a flavorful alcoholic beverage without the need for extensive preparation.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global Malt Beverages Market

The global beer market is experiencing robust growth, with a significant surge in the popularity of craft beer, driven by millennials and Gen Z. Independent breweries are leading innovation, offering diverse flavors and styles. This trend bodes well for malt beverages, as the demand for unique, high-quality, and locally crafted options rises. Large beer manufacturers are expanding their portfolios through strategic acquisitions, catering to evolving consumer preferences. The craft beer movement’s emphasis on variety and quality is expected to bolster the overall demand for malt beverages in the coming years.

The rising popularity of non-alcoholic beer presents a significant growth opportunity for the malt beverages market. As more consumers embrace healthier lifestyles and the “sober curious” movement, both craft and macro-breweries are expanding their non-alcoholic offerings. This shift reflects an increasing demand for diverse, high-quality malt beverages that cater to those seeking the social experience of beer without alcohol. The growing popularity of non-alcoholic beer is opening new opportunities in the malt beverages market. Prominent players like Molson Coors with Blue Moon, Diageo with Guinness, Constellation Brands with Corona, Heineken, and AB InBev with Bud Zero are entering this segment , showcasing a strong market shift. The category in the U.S. now has around 150 non-alcoholic U.S. brands, reflecting its solid footing and expansion.

In July 2024, Athletic Brewing Company, a notable non-alcoholic brewery in the U.S., secured USD 50 million in an equity financing round spearheaded by General Atlantic, a top global growth investor, along with several existing investors. Athletic intends to utilize the new funds to foster sustained long-term growth, which includes acquiring a third brewing facility in the U.S. and expanding its non-alcoholic beer presence in retailers worldwide.

Malt Beverages Market Report Highlights

Alcoholic malt beverages accounted for a significant share of the market in 2023. These are in demand due to the consistent trend of premiumization within the beer industry, where consumers are willing to trade up for higher-end, limited-release products. This willingness to invest in premium offerings, combined with a shift back towards affordable light beers from RTD consumers, is bolstering the popularity of malt beverages.

Demand for non-alcoholic malt beverages is expected to grow rapidly from 2024 to 2030 as more breweries introduce premium no-alcohol options. Growing consumer interest in these beverages, particularly at higher price points, drives this trend.

The market for hard seltzer is expected to rise rapidly from 2024 to 2030. This is due to its appeal to health-conscious consumers seeking low-calorie, refreshing beverages with a lower alcohol content. Additionally, the product’s broad, gender-neutral marketing strategy and alignment with wellness trends and lifestyle experiences drive its popularity.

Sales of malt beverages through on-trade channels accounted for the majority of the market share in 2023.This channel, which includes pubs, bars, and restaurants, is significant because it provides a social environment where consumers can enjoy drinks responsibly, fostering a sense of community and enhancing the cultural experience of beer consumption.

The Asia Pacific malt beverages market is expected to grow rapidly from 2024 to 2030. This is due to the growing popularity of premium and imported beers, especially among younger consumers. This trend is driven by an increasing interest in diverse and niche flavors, with global brewers expanding their presence to capitalize on the region’s evolving tastes.

List of Key Players of Malt Beverages Market

The Boston Beer Company, Inc.

Anheuser-Busch InBev

Heineken N.V.

Carlsberg Group

Molson Coors Beverage Company

Diageo plc

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd.

BrewDog plc

Constellation Brands, Inc.

Order a free sample PDF of the Malt Beverages Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.