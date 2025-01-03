Pressure Monitoring Market 2030: Trends in Cardiac and Respiratory Monitoring Technologies

Pressure Monitoring Market Growth & Trends

The global pressure monitoring market size is expected to reach USD 20.3 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Pressure fluctuations in vital parts of the body often lead to chronic diseases such as glaucoma, cardiac disorders, and respiratory disorders. This has led to high demand for pressure monitoring devices.

According to the American Heart Association, 77.9 million people were suffering from hypertension in the U.S. in 2014. Patients suffering from lifestyle diseases like cardiac disorders are likely to experience hypertension throughout their life. Hence, there is a growing need for pressure monitoring amongst such kind of patients, thereby, increasing the demand for pressure monitoring devices.

Rising geriatric population is another significant driver stimulating the growth of the market. Aging population commonly suffers from hypertension and is highly susceptible to chronic diseases. This age group that experiences cardiac and respiratory diseases is expected to contribute toward the high growth of the pressure monitoring market in the near future.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Pressure Monitoring Market

Technological advancements are also spurring in the market due to the introduction of novel pressure monitoring devices. Many products are connected to smartphones so that people can self-monitor their blood pressure with ease. In addition, key players are manufacturing devices that measure intraocular pressure in order to reduce the risk of glaucoma.

Pressure Monitoring Market Report Highlights

The BP monitors/cardiac pressure monitors segment dominated the market in terms of revenue share of 40.8% in 2023 and is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, driven by the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and hypertension.

The noninvasive segment dominated the market and accounted for a 54.6% share in 2023 and is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.1%. This surge is fueled by increasing patient preference for noninvasive methods due to their safety, comfort, and reduced risk of complications compared to invasive procedures.

The cardiac disorders segment held the largest market share of 41.8% in 2023. Factors such as the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular disorders, rising aging populations, and heightened awareness of heart health contribute to this expansion.

The hospitals dominated the market with the largest revenue share of 41.1% in 2023, due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and the increasing need for accurate, continuous patient monitoring.

The home monitoring segment is expected to experience the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

North America dominated the market and accounted for a 39.5% share in 2023, driven by the rising prevalence of hypertension and high blood pressure.

Pressure Monitoring Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented global pressure monitoring market report based on product, procedure, application, end-use, and region:

Pressure Monitoring Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

BP Monitors/Cardiac Pressure Monitors

Pulmonary Pressure Monitors

Intraocular Pressure Monitors

Intracranial Pressure Monitors

Pressure Monitoring Procedure Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Noninvasive

Invasive

Pressure Monitoring Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Respiratory Disorders

Glaucoma

Cardiac Disorders

Neurological Disorders

Dialysis

Others

Pressure Monitoring End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Hospitals

Home Care Settings

Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Clinics

Diagnostic Laboratories

Others

Order a free sample PDF of the Pressure Monitoring Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.