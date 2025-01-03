Security Automation Market 2030: Unpacking the Full Code vs. No Code Debate

Security Automation Market Growth & Trends

The global security automation market size is expected to reach USD 22.92 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.0% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. This growth is driven by increasing cybersecurity threats, technological advancements in AI, ML, and big data, and stringent regulatory compliance requirements. The rising adoption of cloud services necessitates robust security automation, while the proliferation of IoT devices and the demand for endpoint and network security further boost the market. Organizations are increasingly investing in automated security solutions for cost efficiency, operational benefits, and enhanced threat detection and mitigation capabilities.

The increasing integration of security automation with DevOps (DevSecOps) ensures consistent security throughout the software development lifecycle. Automated security solutions enhance incident response capabilities, providing faster detection and mitigation of security breaches. These solutions offer scalability and flexibility, accommodating the expanding needs of organizations and new technologies. Enhanced threat intelligence features provide real-time data on emerging threats, aiding in proactive risk management. Automation reduces human error in security operations, ensuring more accurate threat detection and response. As businesses are digitally transforming, incorporating AI, IoT, and blockchain, the need for automated security measures is becoming essential.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Security Automation Market

Security automation is bridging gaps by enabling faster threat investigations and responses, eliminating prolonged monitoring processes. It centralizes threat detection and response with precise data, supporting security leaders in maintaining watch. Automation fosters a mature security framework, aligning tools with required security levels and ensuring immediate threat response. Tools such as SOAR, SIEM, and XDR automate workflows and create low-code scripts for targeted threat responses. Integrating AI with security systems enhances automated security measures, enabling advanced face detection and smart malware detection. AI-driven systems predict and prevent new attacks, securing IoT networks and supporting business growth. Thus, applications and tools will become more interconnected, streamlining processes and workflows.

Security Automation Market Report Highlights

Based on solutions, the SOAR segment led the market, and accounted for over 56% of global revenue in 2023. SOAR solutions improve threat detection, response, and remediation processes. By automating these functions, organizations can manage and mitigate threats more efficiently and effectively

Based on application, the endpoint security segment held the largest revenue share in the security automation market in 2023. The increasing number of connected devices, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, and IoT devices, expands the attack surface that organizations need to protect. Endpoint security solutions help safeguard these devices from various threats

Based on code type, the full code segment held the largest market revenue share in 2023. Full code solutions offer greater flexibility and customization, which are essential for addressing complex security challenges and integrating with existing IT infrastructure.

Based on vertical, the BFSI segment dominated the market revenue in 2023. Security automation solutions help BFSI organizations enhance their cybersecurity posture, streamline compliance processes, and mitigate risks more effectively

Security Automation Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global security automation market based on offering, deployment mode, application, code type, vertical, technology, and region:

Security Automation Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030)

Solutions

Services

Security Automation Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030)

Cloud

On-Premises

Security Automation Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030)

Network Security

Endpoint Security

Incident Response Management

Vulnerability Management

Identity & Access Management

Compliance & Policy Management

Data Protection & Encryption

Security Automation Code Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030)

Low Code

No Code

Full Code

Security Automation Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030)

BFSI

Manufacturing

Media & Entertainment

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Energy & Utilities

Government & Defense

Retail & E-commerce

IT & ITES

Others

Security Automation Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030)

AI & ML

Predictive Analytics

Robotic Process Automation (RPA)

User & Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA)

Others

Security Automation Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea

Latin America Brazil

MEA UAE South Africa KSA



