Spirometer Market: Exploring Regulatory Challenges and Compliance Issues

The global spirometer market size is expected to reach USD 2.3 billion in 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 10.20% during the forecast period, based on a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases is rising among adults as well as children across the globe.

The guidelines for the diagnosis and treatment of asthma in children and the Global Initiative on Asthma (GINA) guidelines recommend the usage of spirometry more frequently for asthma. GINA published a 2020 update for the Global Strategy for Asthma Management and Prevention, which includes information about asthma after reviewing the scientific literature and contains citations from the scientific literature.

Technological advancements are leading to the development of innovative spirometers. Manufacturers are involved in the launch of technologically advanced products. For example, PMD Healthcare, Inc., in March 2019 received the U.S. FDA approval for its spirometer, Spiro PD. It enables patients with cystic fibrosis, COPD, and asthma to monitor lung functions anywhere and anytime.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, manufacturers are witnessing a boost in product demand from healthcare professionals as well as patients to monitor their lung functions at home. Technologically advanced respiratory health management companies have developed digital spirometers that enable patients to easily monitor their lung function. For instance, in April 2020, Aluna, a San Francisco-based company, launched its FDA-approved portable digital spirometer, helping patients monitor their lung health at home.

Spirometer Market Report Highlights

Based on type, the tabletop segment dominated the spirometer market in 2022 as the device is widely used in the diagnosis of obstructive airway disorders

Desktop spirometers are likely to witness the significant growth during the forecast period as the computer-based spirometry supports making enhanced clinical decisions based on integrated clinical information

In terms of technology, the flow measurement segment dominated the market in 2022 due to extensive use in pulmonary function testing. The peak flow measurement segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on application, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) segment held the majority of the market share in 2022 pertaining to the high prevalence of mild to severe COPD. On the other hand, the asthma segment is expected to witness lucrative growth due to the increasing prevalence of the disease and high treatment costs

Based on end-use, hospitals and clinics held the largest market share in 2022 due to the extensive use of spirometry for the diagnosis and monitoring of chronic respiratory disorders. However, the home healthcare segment is likely to experience an impressive growth rate in the coming years due to the adoption of telemedicine and the launch of new products

North America dominated the market in terms of revenue share in 2022 due to the high prevalence of COPD in the U.S. On the other hand, in the Asia Pacific, the market is expected to showcase the fastest growth rate due to the improving primary care initiatives for early diagnosis and management of chronic lung diseases such as asthma and COPD

List of Key Players in Spirometer Market

Schiller

Smiths Medical

Vyaire Medical, Inc.

SDI Diagnostics

nSpire Health Inc.

Fukuda Sangyo Co. Ltd.

Sibelmed

Vitalograph

Geratherm Respiratory AG

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Welch Allyn

