U.S. Soft Drinks Market 2030: Navigating the Landscape of Competitive Brands

U.S. Soft Drinks Market Growth & Trends

The U.S. soft drinks market size is expected to reach USD 467.18 billion by 2030, registering to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2024 to 2030 according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., Growing population is providing a fillip to the food and beverage sector, which in turn is propelling the U.S. soft drink market. Furthermore, easy availability and low price of soft drinks are benefiting the growth of the market. Recently, significant growth has been observed in the RTD tea drinks segment of the market, owing to soaring health concerns among consumers and increasing demand for premium products.

However, strengthening presence of low-quality fake products is a major challenge for market players. Counterfeit soft drinks lead to huge losses of established players. Additionally, increasing health issues such as obesity, cardiovascular diseases, and others due to high sugar content in drinks are hindering the growth of the market. Some of the prominent soft drink players are The Coca-Cola Company; PepsiCo, Inc.; Dr Pepper Snapple Group; Nestlé; and Red Bull GmbH.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the U.S. Soft Drinks Market

U.S. Soft Drinks Market Report Highlights

The U.S. soft drinks market is projected to post a CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period

The carbonated drinks segment dominated the U.S. soft drinks market is expected to dominate over the forecast years. The growth of the segment can be attributed to their inexpensive price and easy availability. However, increasing health concerns among consumers are poised to hamper growth prospects.

The RTD tea drinks segment is estimated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period, owing to shift of consumers towards sugar-free, naturally made beverages, and healthier drinks.

The prominent players in the market include The Coca-Cola Company; PepsiCo, Inc.; Dr Pepper Snapple Group; Nestlé; and Red Bull GmbH.

U.S. Soft Drinks Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the U.S. soft drinks market based on product, and distribution channel:

U.S. Soft Drinks Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Carbonated Drinks

Packaged Water

Fruit Beverages

Iced/RTD Tea Drinks

Energy Drinks

Sports Drinks

Others

U.S. Soft Drinks Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Convenience Store

Online

Others

Order a free sample PDF of the U.S. Soft Drinks Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.