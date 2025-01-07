GNSS Simulators Market Overview: Regional Insights and Future Growth Potential Explored

The global GNSS simulators market size is anticipated to reach USD 329.7 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.7% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growing complexity of GNSS technologies, such as GPS (Global Positioning System), Galileo, GLONASS, and BeiDou, has led to an increased demand for advanced testing solutions to simultaneously simulate the signals and behaviors of multiple satellite constellations.

In June 2023, Lockheed Martin launched the sixth Global Positioning System III (GPS III) satellite. It aimed to contribute to the ongoing modernization of the U.S. Space Force’s GPS constellation by providing advanced technology to support the mission of Space Force operators. The satellite is designed to provide positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) data to civil and military users worldwide.

Research and development (R&D) efforts in GNSS technology, including advancements in satellite navigation systems, signal processing techniques, and receiver architectures, are driving innovation in the market. GNSS simulators play a crucial role in validating new GNSS technologies, testing prototype systems, and conducting performance evaluations, driving demand from research institutions, academia, and technology developers. Governments and private sector organizations worldwide are investing in the development of next-generation satellite navigation systems to enhance global navigation capabilities and reduce reliance on existing GNSS systems.

GNSS Simulators Market Report Highlights

Based on component, the hardware segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 46.4% in 2023 and is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the advancements in semiconductor and radio frequency technology

Based on type, the single channel segment is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the growing adoption of advanced navigation systems and the increasing emphasis on safety standards

Based on receiver, the GPS segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2023 due to the growing integration of GPS technology across various industries and applications, including automotive, aviation, agriculture, and telecommunications

Based on application, the navigation & mapping segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2023 owing to the rapid expansion of location-based services (LBS) and digital mapping applications in sectors such as transportation, logistics, urban planning, and outdoor recreation

Based on end-use, the consumer electronics segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2023 due to the increasing demand for precise positioning and navigation capabilities in portable devices

In July 2022, u-blox and Position Partners collaborated to enhance GNSS augmentation services across New Zealand and Australia, to provide customers with comprehensive global coverage through the u-blox PointPerfect GNSS augmentation service

Regional Insights

North America dominated the market with a share of 37.3% in 2023 due to the widespread use of GNSS technology in various industries, such as aerospace, defense, transportation, and telecommunications. The global positioning system (GPS) was created in the U.S. and is a widely used GNSS system worldwide, which constantly requires GNSS simulators to test and improve navigation systems, satellite communication networks, and location-based services. The region’s regulatory environment is supportive, and significant investment in research and development promotes the development of advanced GNSS simulation solutions to meet the requirements of different industries and applications.

List of Key Players in the GNSS Simulators Market

Accord Software & Systems Private Limited.

Averna

CAST Navigation, LLC

Hexagon AB

IP SOLUTIONS

Keysight Technologies

Rohde & Schwarz

SAFRAN

Spirent Communications

SYNTONY

Tersus GNSS Inc

u-blox

VIAVI Solutions Inc.

