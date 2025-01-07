Vertical Lift Module Market 2030: The Importance of Ergonomics in Automated Storage

Vertical Lift Module Market Size & Trends

The global vertical lift module market size was estimated at USD 1,558.9 million in 2023 and is projected grow at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2024 to 2030. The market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for automated storage and retrieval systems (ASRS) across multiple sectors. VLMs are an integral part of modern warehousing, logistics, and distribution centers, offering efficient storage solutions that save floor space, reduce worker fatigue, and improve inventory management through automated controls.

Moreover, manufacturers are seeking ways to optimize their storage spaces. vertical lift module significantly reduces the footprint of storage areas by utilizing vertical space, which is particularly beneficial in urban areas where space comes at a premium. By automating the storage and retrieval process, vertical lift module reduces the need for manual labor, thereby decreasing the risk of workplace injuries and improving overall efficiency.

Furthermore, the surge in online shopping necessitates more efficient warehousing and distribution strategies where VLMs play a critical role by saving space and speeding up the retrieval process. There’s a push within the U.S. manufacturing sector towards Industry 4.0 integrating digital technologies into manufacturing operations. VLMs enhance storage density and efficiency, aligning with the goals of modern, lean manufacturing practices.

Vertical Lift Module Market Report Highlights

The demand for single level vertical lift module delivery type segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 9.3% from 2024 to 2030 in terms of revenue

The demand for non-refrigerated storage type segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 9.2% from 2024 to 2030 in terms of revenue

The demand form E-commerce end use segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 10.1% from 2024 to 2030 in terms of revenue

The vertical lift module market in Asia Pacific is witnessing significant growth, driven by the region’s growing focus on enhancing operational efficiency, inventory management, and space utilization in warehousing and manufacturing sectors.

In March 2024, Greenspace Industrial recently unveiled its groundbreaking Modula Vertical Lift Module (VLM), marking a significant leap forward in the realm of automated storage and retrieval solutions. The Modula VLM is designed to revolutionize how businesses approach warehouse management and inventory control, offering unparalleled efficiency, space optimization, and accessibility.

Vertical Lift Module Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the vertical lift module market report based on delivery type, storage type, end- use, and region:

Delivery Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Single Level Delivery

Dual Level Delivery

Storage type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Non-refrigerated Type

Refrigerated Type

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Automotive

Metals & Machinery

Food & Beverages

Semiconductor & Electronics

E-commerce

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia South Korea

Latin America Brazil Argentina

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE



