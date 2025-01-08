Equites Property Fund Achieves Milestone as the Only Specialised Logistics REIT Listed on JSE

Cape Town, South Africa, 2025-01-08 — /EPR Network/ — Equites Property Fund, a market leader in the logistics property space, proudly announces its position as the only specialised logistics Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE). Since its listing in June 2014, Equites has diligently executed its vision of becoming a globally relevant REIT, currently establishing a significant footprint in both South Africa and the United Kingdom.

Equites has earned our reputation by curating a high-quality logistics portfolio in strategic locations across SA and the UK. Our company’s focus revolves around acquiring modern, well-located assets tenanted by A-grade users on long-dated leases. As the sole listed property entity on the JSE providing shareholders with pure exposure to prime logistics assets, Equites stands out as a market leader in this specialised class.

The growth strategy in South Africa revolves around single asset acquisitions, high-quality portfolio acquisitions, strategic land holdings for capturing increasing occupier demand in key logistics nodes, and the development of prime logistics facilities. Equites leverages in-house development expertise and a keen ability to unlock key nodes, contributing significantly to our success. This strategy is vital for our company’s ongoing profitability and long-term value creation.

Equites takes pride in our innovative development team, continuously pushing boundaries to create a unique product offering unmatched in the South African context. Our company adheres to a strict baseline specification inspired by global best practices, which serves as a competitive advantage. This baseline specification is meticulously enforced during implementation, ensuring the use of the highest-quality materials for low maintenance and enhanced longevity.

Our company’s ability to create value is rooted in the acquisition of well-positioned land suitable for development. By procuring tenants through development leases and managing the construction process throughout the entire life cycle, Equites maximises value creation for our shareholders. The emphasis on strategic land acquisition and meticulous tenant procurement positions us as a key player in the logistics property sector.

Equites’ success in executing our growth strategy is a testament to our commitment to excellence in every aspect of our operations. Our group’s strict investment criteria, in combination with our focus on prime logistics assets, have propelled us to the forefront of the industry. With an unwavering dedication to innovation, quality, and strategic development, Equites Property Fund looks forward to continuing our journey as a leading logistics REIT on the JSE and expanding our global relevance in the real estate investment landscape. To learn more about Equites Property Fund, please visit our website at https://equites.co.za/

