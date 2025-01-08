Armsons Barlow Announces Director Steve Fernie’s Departure After 27 Years Of Service

Derby, UK, 2025-01-08 — /EPR Network/ — Leading Derby-based project managers, construction cost consultants and building surveyors, Armsons Barlow, have announced that director Steve Fernie is set to step down from his role and leave the company in December this year.

Steve’s departure will mark the end of a distinguished career at Armsons Barlow, (formerly Armsons), having been appointed as Director back in 1997.

Over the past 27 years, Steve has been instrumental in the company’s growth, expanding the firm’s project portfolio and ensuring clients continually receive a consistent, quality service.

Under his leadership, the company has consistently delivered high quality results on major projects across the UK and established a reputation for excellence in the industry.

Steve has more than 40 years’ experience in the construction industry, having qualified as a Chartered Quantity Surveyor in 1984. He has extensive expertise as both a Project Manager and Cost Consultant and has provided construction advice across a diverse range of schemes.

Notably, he led the delivery of the Roundhouse Development, which earned the prestigious RICS National Project of the Year award, plus other regional and national accolades.

Steve’s departure has been carefully planned over the past two years, which has enabled a smooth transition of internal and external responsibilities. This forward-thinking approach has ensured the continuity of the firm’s high standards of service and project delivery for all clients.

Reflecting on his time at the company, Steve Fernie said:

“It’s been an honour to be part of the Armsons Barlow journey for the past 27 years. I’ve had the privilege of working alongside an incredible team and building lasting relationships with our clients.

“Stepping down was always part of our succession plan, and I’m confident the firm is in great hands. I am looking forward to embarking on a new career journey and having some more free time to improve my golf game!”

Josh Toon, Director of Armsons Barlow, added:

“Steve has been an integral part of Armsons Barlow for nearly three decades. His leadership, commitment, and passion for delivering exceptional results have been instrumental to the firm’s reputation within the industry.

“We are incredibly grateful for his contribution to the business and would like to wish him all the best as he embarks on the next chapter of his life.”

Over the past 50 plus years, Armsons Barlow has been involved in many award-winning schemes, including transforming the historic Roundhouse on Pride Park into a £51m engineering, technology, and construction campus for Derby College.

Other projects include Glasshouse College – Ruskin Mill Trust, housed in the former Royal Doulton factory in Stourbridge’s Glass Quarter and 400 Hall, a state-of-the-art flexible performance theatre for Repton Hall School.

At the end of 2021, Armsons joined forces with chartered quantity surveyors and building surveyors Barlow & Associates to create Armsons Barlow and relocated from their long-standing home on Brick Row in Darley Abbey to Vernon Street in Derby.

To find out more, visit www.armsonsbarlow.com