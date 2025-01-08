OptivaAI Unveils Advanced AI Solutions to Revolutionize Customer Engagement and Fuel Business Growth

Gurgaon, India, 2025-01-08 — /EPR Network/ — OptivaAI, a leader in AI-powered business solutions, is thrilled to announce the launch of its advanced suite of AI tools designed to transform customer engagement, streamline operations, and fuel data-driven growth. Tailored for industries like telecom, fintech, and e-commerce, OptivaAI offers customizable, scalable solutions that help companies stay competitive in today’s digital-first landscape.

OptivaAI’s cutting-edge portfolio—including Nova Voice Assistant, AssistPro, LeadPro, and InsightPro—empowers businesses to deliver round-the-clock support, capture high-quality leads, and gain actionable insights that drive strategic decisions. These AI tools not only enhance operational efficiency but also create highly personalized customer experiences that foster stronger relationships and sustainable success.

“In an era of rising customer expectations, OptivaAI is committed to providing businesses with the AI tools they need to excel,” said Vishal Gupta, Co-founder of OptivaAI. “Our solutions are intuitive, scalable, and adaptable, empowering companies to boost customer satisfaction, extract powerful insights, and make smart, growth-focused decisions.”

OptivaAI’s Core Solutions:

Nova Voice Assistant : A state-of-the-art voice assistant offering multilingual, 24/7 support to handle inquiries, process transactions, and integrate seamlessly with ticketing systems. Nova reduces support costs and delivers fast, efficient service that boosts customer satisfaction.

AssistPro : This no-code, web-based AI assistant enables businesses to provide always-on website support, allowing users to discover products, resolve issues, and make purchases. Easy integration and responsive support enhance customer experience and lighten the load on support teams.

LeadPro : A powerful lead generation tool, LeadPro captures user behavior and sentiment, turning them into actionable insights. Businesses can leverage LeadPro to design personalized marketing strategies, identify upsell opportunities, and drive revenue growth with targeted engagement.

InsightPro: A robust analytics platform providing real-time business intelligence that allows companies to track performance, analyze trends, and make quick, informed decisions. InsightPro helps executives respond to market shifts swiftly and optimize resource allocation for maximum impact.

AI Consulting Services for Tailored Transformation

Beyond AI tools, OptivaAI’s consulting services guide businesses through the AI adoption journey, ensuring each solution aligns perfectly with unique goals and challenges. Our consulting team works closely with clients to design, implement, and optimize AI strategies that deliver measurable results.

About OptivaAI

OptivaAI is an industry leader in AI-driven solutions, specializing in customer engagement, lead generation, and data analytics for telecom, fintech, and e-commerce. With a focus on scalability, seamless integration, and ease of use, OptivaAI empowers businesses to elevate customer experiences, enhance efficiency, and drive growth through actionable insights. By combining cutting-edge AI technology with expert consulting, OptivaAI is shaping the future of customer service and operational intelligence in today’s fast-evolving digital world.

Contact:

Vishal Gupta

Co-Founder

OptivaAI

info@OptivaAI.com

Website URL: www.optivaai.com

For more information on OptivaAI’s AI-powered solutions and consulting services, visit www.optivaai.com