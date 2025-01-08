los Angeles, CA, 2025-01-08 — /EPR Network/ — Delta Debuts at Supercomputing 2024 with its State-of-the-Art Power and Cooling Solutions for HPC and AI Data Center|

Delta, a global leader in power management and a provider of IoT-based smart green solutions, will debut at SC24 with its broad spectrum of energy-efficient power, thermal management, and infrastructure solutions for AI and high-performance computing (HPC) data centers. Unique features of the showcase include highly innovative liquid cooling plate systems and the 1.5 MW Coolant Distribution Unit (CDU), cutting-edge ORV3 power shelf systems, high-performance power and cooling solutions for GPUs.

Austin Tseng, President of Delta Electronics (Americas), emphasized, “By investing over 8% of its annual revenues into R&D, Delta constantly develops cutting-edge solutions to help its customers improve the energy efficiency and productivity of their operations. With AI workloads pushing the limits of data center capabilities, our integrated power and cooling technologies will demonstrate Delta’s superior capabilities to enhance energy conservation all across AI data center ecosystems.”

Delta is introducing a comprehensive suite of liquid cooling and air cooling solutions that tackle the significant thermal challenges presented by high-density, AI-driven data centers.

Liquid Cooling Cold Plates and Air Cooling 3D Vapor Chamber with Fan Array: Delta presents the highly efficient cold plates designed for latest generation GPU/CPU and network switches, also featured the advance 3D Vapor Chamber and Fan Array for the air cool options, Delta boast of industry-leading liquid and air cooling solutions tailored for AI servers and switches.

In-Rack CDUs: Delta’s latest liquid-to-liquid In Rack CDU boasting of over 135kW cooling capacity in 4U form factor, also featuring are the liquid-to-air CDUs. Delta’s comprehensive In Rack CDU line-up, is ideal for transitioning air-cooled data centers to liquid-cooled operations, ensuring efficient thermal management in dense AI environments.

Air Assisted Liquid Cooling (AALC): The Liquid-to-Air solution offers 40 to 144kW of cooling capacity. Its closed-loop architecture eliminates the need for raised floors or piping. It’s perfect to upgrade for existing air cooling systems. With a cooling fluid flow rate of 1.5 LPM/kW, the system is tailored to meet the thermal demands of high-end GPU servers.

1.5 MW Coolant Distribution Unit (CDU): The Liquid-to-Liquid cooling solution provides up to 1.5 MW of cooling capacity. This solution is specifically designed to handle the thermal challenges of multiple high-density racks, each exceeding 100kW, ideal for AI driven workloads.

Energy Saving EC Technology High Power Air Mover for Facility Cooling: Delta’s High Power Air Mover (HPAM) fan series, equipped with advanced EC (Electronically Commutated) technology, delivers significant energy savings for data center facility cooling equipment, such as air handling units (AHUs) and chillers. These fans are engineered to reduce the energy consumption of facility cooling infrastructure while maintaining high cooling performance.

Powering AI Data Centers with ORV3 and Next-Gen Technologies

At Supercomputing 2024, Delta will present a range of innovations designed to optimize power delivery, enabling data centers to meet the growing power demands of AI while minimizing energy consumption. These solutions provide the foundation for building AI data centers with improved energy efficiency and performance.

Power Capacitance Shelves (PCS): This innovative power solution mitigates the GPU dynamic load reflections to the AC grid, such as AI server EDPP and Idle mode transitions. The PCS is able perform fast charge and discharge power transition due to the advantages of the Lithium-Ion Capacitor (LIC). The LIC provides high power density and long hold-up time (15-second/20kW load) to ensure a stable power supply for AI and cloud computing servers and therefore increase the power system reliability. The PCS is now available for 19” (1RU) and the latest 21” (1OU) ORV3 standard racks.

33kW Power Shelves: Available in 19” and 21” form factors and featuring 5+1 redundancy and hot-swappable modules, the 33kW power shelves deliver industry-leading efficiency at 97.5%. It also offers advanced smart power management via integrated Power over Ethernet (PoE) for seamless operation in AI-accelerated environments.

Battery Backup System: The 33kW battery backup system with 2OU compact size is an ideal solution for AI data Center. With 97.5% efficiency and UL9540A-certified, it ensures reliability and significant OPEX and carbon savings.

Network Security Appliance: Delta’s Network Security Appliances provide a high performance platform with x86 Server Grade CPU, up to 2T DDR5 memory capacity and flexible PCIe 5.0 expansion slot to support various commercial 100G/400G Ethernet, high performance GPU PCIe cards, fulfilling various applications such as Firewall, VPN, Security gateway.

Empowering AI Acceleration with High-Density Power Solutions

Delta’s high-performance power solutions are designed to maximize efficiency in GPU-accelerated data centers, supporting the intense demands of AI and HPC.

High-Density Power Chokes: The power chokes incorporate patented designs and specialized materials that deliver excellent saturation current and low power loss. These high-density power chokes are ideal for voltage conversion in AI accelerators, ensuring maximum performance with minimal energy waste.

8,000W DCDC Power Distribution Board for GPUs: Delivering up to 98.2% efficiency, it powers AI servers with peak loads of 14.4kW, providing the energy needed for advanced AI processing with minimal energy loss.

GPU Cooling Solutions: Delta’s 3D Vapor Chambers, combined with a highly efficient DC fan array, deliver cooling capabilities for GPUs below 1,200W. In addition, Delta’s liquid-cooled cold plates support the latest GPU architectures, offering a cooling capacity exceeding 1,200W.

Attendees of SC24 are welcome to visit Delta Electronics Americas at booth #1251 from November 19-21, where the company will showcase a diverse product portfolio, demonstrating how Delta’s solutions can seamlessly integrate to deliver superior energy efficiency and performance in modern data centers.

