Sales Rain BPO Expands Office Network in the Philippines and Colombia amid Growing Client Demand

Manila, Philippines, 2025-01-08 — /EPR Network/ — Sales Rain Inc., is thrilled to announce the ongoing expansion of its office network in the Philippines and Colombia, responding to increasing demand from local and international clients. With the Philippine expansion, Sales Rain is opening and fitting two new offices in Medellín, Colombia. This move is part of the company’s long-term strategy further to strengthen its position in the Latin American market and cater to the growing demand for bilingual support in Spanish-speaking markets.

Scaling New Heights: Sales Rain Expands to Meet Growing Demand

Sales Rain’s global presence continues to grow, with offices across the Philippines, Colombia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a complete offshore package, including seat leasing, employment of record (EOR), HR and payroll support, IT setup, and recruitment services, at an all-inclusive pricing of $525 per person per month!

As a trusted partner, Sales Rain continues to deliver flexible, high-quality solutions that empower businesses to optimize costs and scale operations efficiently.

Due to the overwhelming growth in client demand, Sales Rain is expanding its presence in key locations across the Philippines. The company’s state-of-the-art facilities offer fully equipped plug-and-play workspaces with fiber-optic internet, top-tier IT infrastructure, and 24/7 access, providing businesses with the tools they need to thrive in a competitive global market. The Philippines remains one of the premier destinations for outsourcing, and Sales Rain is committed to accommodating the needs of businesses seeking high-performance, cost-effective solutions.

From the CEO: Expanding with Purpose in Medellín

“Our client’s success is our top priority, and we’re thrilled to be expanding our operations to meet the increasing demand for our services,” said Mr. Rajeev Agarwal, CEO of Sales Rain BPO. “By expanding our footprint in the Philippines, Colombia, and India, we can provide even more businesses with the tailored solutions and reliable infrastructure they need to drive growth.”

The Medellín offices represent our commitment to expanding globally and providing our clients with comprehensive offshore solutions,” Mr. Rajeev Agarwal added. “With Colombia emerging as a strategic BPO hub, our new offices will be equipped with the latest technology and designed to offer flexible workspace solutions tailored to our clients’ needs.

For more information about Sales Colombia office and its flexible office space solutions, please visit https://salesrain.com/ or contact us at info@salesrain.com OR at +63 917 311 7246.

About Sales Rain: Sales Rain BPO is the industry leader in seat leasing and offshore solutions, providing flexible office space to businesses worldwide. Since 2005, Sales Rain has helped companies optimize their operations by offering customized seat leasing, HR and payroll support, recruitment, and IT services. With offices in the Philippines, Colombia, India, and the Middle East, Sales Rain is committed to delivering innovative workspace and offshore solutions to meet the needs of its growing client base.

