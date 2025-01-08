PALS Learning Center in Piscataway Shares Daylight Saving Tips to Help Edison, Piscataway, and Nearby Families Maintain Study Routines

Piscataway, NJ, 2025-01-08 — /EPR Network/ — As daylight saving time approaches, PALS Learning Center in Piscataway is offering valuable tips for families in Edison, Piscataway, and surrounding areas to help students maintain consistent study routines despite the time change. This seasonal shift can affect daily schedules, often causing disruptions in sleep patterns, study habits, and energy levels. PALS aims to support families by providing strategies to navigate these changes and ensure students continue to thrive academically. Adjusting to daylight saving time can be challenging, but with some planning, families can make the transition smooth and keep children on track with their studies.

One of the primary tips from the PALS Learning Center is to gradually adjust bedtime and wake-up time in the days leading up to the time change. By shifting sleep schedules by 10-15 minutes daily, students can adapt more easily when the clocks officially move forward or back. Maintaining a consistent sleep schedule is critical to a child’s cognitive function and energy levels, both of which are essential for academic focus and productivity. Parents can help by creating a calming pre-sleep routine, like turning off screens and engaging in quiet activities, which promotes restful sleep.

PALS Learning Center also recommends using natural light to adjust students’ internal clocks, which can be especially effective during the darker months following daylight saving. Encouraging students to spend time outside during daylight hours, particularly in the morning, can help reset their circadian rhythm. Exposure to natural light in the early part of the day signals to the body that it’s time to wake up, making it easier for students to be alert and focused during their study sessions and throughout the school day.

To maintain a stable study routine, PALS suggests designating specific study hours that are consistent regardless of the time change. For instance, if a child typically studies at 4 PM, families should try to keep that time intact even after the clocks shift. Consistent study times reinforce focus and reduce the chances of children feeling overwhelmed or out of sync. Parents can use reminders or timers to ensure children stay on schedule, promoting a balanced routine of study, rest, and play.

Alongside maintaining consistent study times, PALS encourages parents to monitor children’s productivity and well-being. If children appear more tired or distracted than usual, parents may need to be flexible and allow additional short breaks during study sessions to help students re-energize. Incorporating short, active breaks between study periods has been shown to enhance focus and information retention, which can be particularly helpful in the days following a time change.

By sharing these daylight saving tips, PALS Learning Center underscores its commitment to supporting students and families through seasonal adjustments that impact daily routines. Adapting to daylight saving time is a great opportunity for families to reevaluate and strengthen study habits, ensuring that children have the tools and structure they need to succeed. With these proactive adjustments, students in Edison, Piscataway, and nearby areas can stay on top of their schoolwork and continue progressing academically as they adapt to the change in daylight.

PALS Learning Center is a tutoring center that provides academic support for K-12 students in Piscataway, near Edison. The center has more than 16 years of experience in helping students improve their skills and knowledge in various subjects, such as math, reading, writing, science, and social studies. The center also offers test preparation, homework help, and summer programs. The center’s tutors are qualified and experienced educators who use personalized and advanced teaching techniques to cater to the individual needs and goals of each student.

