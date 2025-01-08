Namibian Safari Corporation: Experience the Ultimate African Hunting Adventure

Windhoek, Namibia, 2025-01-08 — /EPR Network/ — Nestled in the malaria-free Khomas region of central Namibia, Namibian Safari Corporation offers an unparalleled hunting experience that combines the thrill of the chase with the comfort of luxury accommodations. Just a two-hour drive from Windhoek, the capital city, our hunting lodge is the perfect destination for both seasoned hunters and those new to the sport.

A Hunter’s Paradise

Our family-owned hunting ranch, which covers more than 109,000 acres, features a variety of landscapes, including wide plains and rocky, rough mountains. This distinctive terrain is a hunter’s paradise, home to a diverse range of African animals. You can choose from a variety of trophies, including the graceful Duiker and the majestic Kudu. More than 20 different kinds of game can be found on our ranch, including Namibia’s rare Klipspringer, Hartmann Zebra, and the elusive leopard.

The Hunting Experience

At Namibian Safari Corporation, we offer a true fair chase hunting experience. Hunting begins either on foot or by hunting vehicle, but once fresh tracks or animals are spotted, the pursuit continues on foot. Whether you prefer rifles, shotguns, or hunting bows, our experienced guides will ensure a safe and successful hunt. After the hunt, trophies are professionally cleaned, treated, and packed to preserve your memories of this extraordinary adventure.

Luxury Accommodations

Our lodge offers luxury accommodations in thatch-roofed structures reminiscent of the African safari, providing a special fusion of cosiness and authenticity. In addition to enjoying free Wi-Fi and our daily laundry service, guests may unwind in en suite rooms furnished with heaters and fans. Whether you are a hunter or not, our facilities are made to make your stay as comfortable as possible.

Evening Gatherings and Gourmet Dining

As the sun sets, guests gather around a crackling fire at our outdoor fire pit to share stories and experiences from the day’s hunt. The sounds of the African bush and the sight of the Southern Cross in the sky create a magical atmosphere. After toasting to the successes of the day, guests are treated to a multiple-course dinner, served either in our dining area or outdoors. Our menu features traditional home-cooked meals and barbeque dishes, complemented by the finest South African wines, local beers, and sodas.

Join Us for an Unforgettable Adventure

At Namibian Safari Corporation, we believe that “Africa is addictive,” and so is Namibia and fair chase hunting. Join PH and owner Jaco van der Merwe and his capable and friendly team for an unforgettable hunting adventure. Whether you are seeking the thrill of the hunt or simply wish to experience the beauty of the African wilderness, we promise an experience that will leave you longing for more. To learn more about Namibian Safari Corporation, please visit their website at https://www.namibiasafaricorporation.com/

About Namibian Safari Corporation

