The Importance of Having a Defective Products Lawyer from Harty Jewell PLLC in Yorktown, Virginia

Yorktown, Virginia, 2025-01-08 — /EPR Network/ — Virginia’s legal framework is designed to protect consumers from the dangers of defective products, holding manufacturers, distributors, and retailers accountable for any harm their products may cause. Harty Jewell PLLC, a dedicated law firm based in York County, specializes in handling cases involving defective products, personal injury, wrongful death, and asbestos mesothelioma. Founded by attorneys Erin Jewell and Will Harty in 2022, Harty Jewell brings a combined forty years of legal experience, extensive litigation knowledge, and a client-centered approach to each case.

Product liability law in Virginia recognizes three primary types of product defects that can endanger consumers and lead to injury:

Design Defects – These occur when a product’s design is inherently unsafe, regardless of the manufacturing process. This means that even if the product is perfectly constructed, it remains hazardous due to the design itself. Manufacturing Defects – Such defects arise when errors during the manufacturing process make a specific product or batch dangerous. Even with a safe design, these defects can pose serious risks. Marketing Defects – A marketing defect happens when a product’s instructions, warnings, or safety information are inadequate, incomplete, or misleading. For example, a medicine lacking essential warnings about possible severe side effects could constitute a marketing defect.

When individuals experience injuries from a defective product, understanding the type of defect and identifying liable parties is crucial. With extensive expertise in product liability cases, the team at Harty Jewell can benefit clients by determining which type of defect caused their injuries and pursuing compensation from the responsible parties.

Here are some of the benefits of hiring a York County defective products lawyer from our office:

Investigate your case. Lawyers know how to gather evidence, such as police reports, medical records, and witness statements. They also know how to use that evidence to build a strong case on your behalf.

Lawyers know how to gather evidence, such as police reports, medical records, and witness statements. They also know how to use that evidence to build a strong case on your behalf. Deal with insurance companies. Insurance companies often try to deny claims or offer low settlements. A lawyer can negotiate persuasively and effectively on your behalf to get you the compensation you deserve.

Insurance companies often try to deny claims or offer low settlements. A lawyer can negotiate persuasively and effectively on your behalf to get you the compensation you deserve. Prepare for court. If your case goes to court, a lawyer knows how to prepare the case for trial. They will represent you during the proceedings and fight for your rights.

“Our firm is dedicated to seeking justice and providing high-quality legal services to individuals and families who have been wronged by unsafe products,” says Erin Jewell, co-founder of Harty Jewell PLLC. “With each case, we aim to relieve the stress and anxiety that catastrophic injuries bring, allowing our clients to focus on healing while we handle the complexities of the legal system.”

Jewell and Harty’s longstanding partnership began at a prominent local firm, where they worked together for nearly 18 years. Now, as founders of Harty Jewell, they are committed to bringing their considerable experience and compassion to York County residents in need of legal guidance. Together, they have successfully helped hundreds of clients navigate the judicial process and recover compensation, providing reassurance, support, and advocacy during challenging times.

Harty Jewell PLLC offers free initial consultations for product liability, personal injury, wrongful death, and asbestos mesothelioma cases. Importantly, clients owe no fees unless the firm secures compensation on their behalf. This ensures that those impacted by defective products have access to the legal representation they need without financial barriers.

If you or a loved one has been injured by a defective product, contact Harty Jewell PLLC today at (757) 568-3000 to schedule a consultation. With Harty Jewell, you can feel confident knowing that your case is in trusted, capable hands.