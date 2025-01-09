Cell Therapy Market Overview: Comprehensive Review of Current Industry Trends

The global cell therapy market size is expected to reach USD 20.07 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 22.66% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market players are witnessing an increasing interest in the development of advanced therapies that are based on tissue, genes, or cells. Research communities and companies continue to make large investments in the culturing and isolation of a broad range of cell types, such as keratinocytes, chondrocytes, cartilage, stem, dermal papilla, & epithelial cells for the development of novel therapies.

Regulatory authorities such as FDA play a crucial role in the growth of the market by undertaking initiatives related to the development and approval of advanced treatment development as well as restriction of unregulated treatments. In addition, direct cellular reprogramming is attracting interest as a cutting-edge treatment approach because of its advantages such as efficacy and security.

On the other hand, an increase in the number of clinical trials related to advanced therapies is expected to boost the market growth in the coming years. According to data obtained from the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy, in Q1 2022, 32 non-genetically modified cellular therapeutics trials were initiated, and 69% of these were in the non-oncology arena. Moreover, according to ClinicalTrials.gov, more than 1800 active cellular therapies are under clinical trial.

Furthermore, key companies operating in the market are undertaking several strategic initiatives such as various agreements, new launches, and expansion to strengthen their market presence. For instance, in May 2022, the University of Pennsylvania’s personalized cellular therapy was approved for the treatment of individuals with relapsed or resistant follicular lymphoma.

Moreover, in April 2021, Bristol Myers Squibb declared that U.S. FDA approved its Breyanzi (lisocabtagene maraleucel), a novel CAR T treatment for adults with R/R large B-cell lymphoma. In the pivotal trial for 3L+ LBCL, TRANSCEND NHL 001, Breyanzi showed a 73% overall response rate and a 54% complete response (CR) rate.

Cell Therapy Market Report Highlights

The autologous therapy segment dominated the market with the largest revenue share of 91.22% in 2023, owing to increasing adoption of this therapy type coupled with lower risk of life-threatening complications

The allogenic therapy segment is expected to grow significantly in the coming years owing to factors such as high pricing and growth in stem cell banking. Moreover, many companies are preparing to shift their business toward allogenic cell therapy product development

Oncology therapeutic area captured the largest market share in 2023, owing to the increasing adoption of advanced cell therapies in the treatment of various types of cancers

Cell therapy are also under the investigation for musculoskeletal disorders and has great potential for market growth

North America dominated the market owing to the strong regulatory framework, presence of bodies like the International Society for Cellular Therapy, and presence of key operating companies

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Cell therapy market is currently experiencing increased efforts of key companies to develop and launch novel cell therapies for multiple indications. Companies with strong pipeline and resources are pushing for product approvals to gain first mover advantage in the specific applications. Companies are also engaging in collaborations and licensing agreements to sustain their foothold in the highly competitive market environment.

Some of the key players operating in the market include Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Novartis AG, Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is involved in the development and marketing of CAR-T cell therapies. In May 2023, the company received European Commission (EC) approval for Breyanzi for treatment of refractory or relapsed large B-cell lymphoma in adult patients.

Novartis AG is also involved in the development of various cell therapies to strengthen its market position. In January 2020, the company announced that Kymriah would be publicly funded to treat eligible adult patients with relapsed or refractory DLBCL in Australia.

Aurion Biotech, Holostem Terapie Avanzate S.r.l., Nkarta, Inc. are some of the emerging market participants in the market.

In October 2023, Aurion Biotech began a phase 1/2 clinical trial of cell therapy for corneal edema in the U.S.

In October 2023, Nkarta, Inc. announced the FDA’s approval of an IND application to investigate NKX019, its allogeneic, CD19-directed CAR NK cell therapy candidate, to cure lupus nephritis.

List of Key Players in Cell Therapy Market

Novartis AG

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.

JW Therapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics

Anterogen Co., Ltd.

MEDIPOST

BIOMEDICS

