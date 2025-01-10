E-Commerce Apparel Market Growth Driven by Shifting Consumer Shopping Preferences

The global e-commerce apparel market size is expected to reach USD 1,160.56 billion in 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. This can be accredited to growing demand for apparel from developed countries.

Boom in the e-commerce segment has been acting as a promoter for global market growth. The luxurious brands, which formerly were limited to the superior section of the civilization, traveling to fashion destinations like Paris and Milan have embraced people of all classes via the e-commerce channel. Ease of Payments, accessibility, and easy return policies are all producing a push for the market and are expected to accelerate the market growth during the forecast period.

Moreover, a lockdown circumstance has been observed throughout the COVID 19, and it showed an impact on the apparel market due to delayed supply of the raw material products. However, it significantly impacted the supply chain of the apparel market and manufacturing of the apparel products, across the globe. Moreover, the increasing acceptance of the e-commerce channels from the customers owing to changing buying patterns after the COVID outbreak had created opportunities for the market players. Thus, the market is expected to witness a healthy market growth rate during the forecast period.

The children’s apparel segment has been growing at a faster pace than the men’s and women’s apparel segments. The increasing trend of children’s fashion showcases a wide range of attractive products, which is likely to accelerate the consumption rate. The increasing participation of the children in various activities like sports and arts is also expected to drive demand for the appropriate apparel in the coming years.

In North America, the market is projected to show a lucrative growth rate of 8.7% from 2022 to 2030 owing to rising demand for the women’s apparel across the region. Additionally, the U.S. has a vast number of brands actively functioning in the market, which includes Tommy Hilfiger, Ralph Lauren, Hollister, and Calvin Klein. Thus, the market has deep roots in the region and has an enormous influence across the globe. Moreover, changing consumers’ preferences and lifestyles is expected to propel the market growth during the forecast period. Thus all these factors are estimated to drive growth of this market within this region.

E-Commerce Apparel Market Report Highlights

In Asia Pacific, the market is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 9.4% from 2022 to 2030 owing to growing demand for the men’s and children’s apparel from developing nations such as China and India

The women’s apparel type segment accounted for the highest revenue share of more than 68.0% in 2021 owing to the rising demand for these products from the developed regions such as Europe and North America

Europe dominated the market and accounted for the revenue share of more than 36.0% in 2021 owing to rising demand for the women’s apparel as a result of the growing purchasing power of the women towards clothing

The men’s apparel type segment is expected to foresee the second-fastest CAGR of 8.4% from 2022 to 2030 due to the growing fashion consciousness amongst millennials

