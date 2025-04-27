MICRODIA Unveils Dual Magnetic Rings for Versatile SNAPPower Power Banks

SAN JOSE, California, 2025-04-27 — /EPR Network/ — MICRODIA, a trailblazer in cutting-edge charging solutions, is excited to highlight the innovative features of its SNAPPower SLENDER and SNAPPower RING Qi2 35W Magnetic Wireless Power Banks, among others, now available with a revolutionary dual magnetic ring system for 5000mAh models and an adhesive magnetic ring included in the packaging of both 5000mAh and 10000mAh models. These advancements empower users to fully embrace magnetic peripherals, even on non-magnetic devices.

Dual Magnetic Rings: Power and Accessories, United

Exclusively for the 5000mAh models, MICRODIA introduces a dual magnetic interface that redefines functionality. One side magnetically secures the power bank to your device for seamless MagSafe/Qi/Qi2 charging, while the opposite side features a magnetic ring to attach accessories like SSDs, fill lights, or other magnetic gadgets. This design eliminates the need to choose between charging and accessory use, offering unmatched versatility for users who demand both.

Adhesive Magnetic Ring: Universal Magnetic Compatibility

To make magnetic ecosystems accessible to all, MICRODIA includes a high-quality adhesive magnetic ring in the packaging of both 5000mAh and 10000mAh SNAPPower models. This ring can be applied to non-magnetic devices or accessories, transforming them into MagSafe/Qi2-compatible solutions. It’s a direct answer to the challenge faced by flagship devices—like certain Android models—that support wireless charging but lack native magnetic capabilities, enabling users to join the magnetic revolution effortlessly.

SNAPPower SLENDER: Ultra-Slim, Uncompromising Power

The SNAPPower SLENDER, with its 8mm ultra-slim profile, is built for portability and performance, now enhanced with the dual magnetic ring system (5000mAh model only).

Key Features:

Capacity Options : 5000mAh (with dual magnetic rings) and 10000mAh.

: 5000mAh (with dual magnetic rings) and 10000mAh. Output : 35W total (15W MagSafe wireless, 20W USB-C Power Delivery).

: 35W total (15W MagSafe wireless, 20W USB-C Power Delivery). Colours : Space Grey, Silver, Matte Black.

: Space Grey, Silver, Matte Black. Build : Aluminium Alloy for durability and heat dissipation.

: Aluminium Alloy for durability and heat dissipation. SmartAI Technology: Up to three times faster charging than standard solutions.

The SLENDER is ideal for users who need rapid, reliable charging on the move, with the added flexibility of magnetic accessory integration.

SNAPPower RING: Functionality Meets Flexibility

The SNAPPower RING combines powerful charging with a 360-degree rotatable and foldable kickstand, perfect for hands-free use. The 5000mAh model includes the dual magnetic ring system for enhanced accessory compatibility.

Key Features:

Capacity Options : 5000mAh (with dual magnetic rings) and 10000mAh.

: 5000mAh (with dual magnetic rings) and 10000mAh. Output : 35W total (15W MagSafe wireless, 20W USB-C Power Delivery).

: 35W total (15W MagSafe wireless, 20W USB-C Power Delivery). Colours : Multiple options for personal style.

: Multiple options for personal style. Kickstand: Adjustable for video calls, streaming, or multitasking.

The RING caters to multi-device users, offering a blend of sleek design, magnetic versatility, and practical functionality.

Certified Safe, Designed for the Future

MICRODIA’s power banks are certified safe, featuring heat-dissipating magnetic rings to ensure optimal performance and device protection. With the included adhesive magnetic ring, users can expand their magnetic ecosystem, making any device or accessory compatible with this forward-thinking technology.

Embrace the Magnetic Revolution

MICRODIA’s SNAPPower Qi2 Magnetic Power Banks invite users to stack, connect, and charge with ease. The dual magnetic rings (5000mAh models) and adhesive magnetic ring (all models) empower everyone to experience the freedom of magnetic peripherals, regardless of their device’s native capabilities.

The SNAPPower SLENDER and RING models are available for purchase through major retailers and online platforms. For distribution inquiries or to become an Amazon Reseller email sales@microdia.com or more information about MICRODIA’s SNAPPower Qi2 power banks and to explore the full range of features, please visit www.microdia.com.

Save the fireworks for the celebrations—join the safe power revolution with MICRODIA and unlock a world of magnetic possibilities.

About MICRODIA

Founded in 1991 by former Texas Instruments and IBM engineers, MICRODIA has grown into a global leader in mobile electronic solutions. With six manufacturing facilities across Asia, the company produces over 28 million products annually, distributed through more than 550 distributors to 250,000 retailers in over 135 countries worldwide.

For media inquiries, please contact:

William Cohn, MICRODIA Worldwide Operations

Email: william.cohn@microdia.net

