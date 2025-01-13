Headway NOVA: Real Estate Token Resale Now Available

What are hot tokens?

NEW YORK, 2025-Jan-13 — /EPR Network/ — When a property is first introduced to NOVA clients, it is divided into many tokens. After all the tokens are sold, the property becomes funded and starts generating income. But since this technology is quite new, the real estate tokens supply is quite limited. That’s why Headway NOVA released hot tokens.

If an investor places their owned NOVA tokens on sale, they become hot tokens. Thus, hot tokens are digital pieces in a funded real estate property that can be sold and bought on Headway NOVA.

Flexibility in real estate investing

Typically, Headway NOVA projects last 2–3 years. But can you exit your investment earlier? Yes! With hot tokens, investors can not only withdraw their money before the project ends but also set their own selling prices.

With hot tokens, NOVA investors may:

diversify their portfolio with more properties,

receive rental dividends more frequently,

invest in fully funded properties that already bring profit,

leave investment projects before they are finished.

This feature was highly anticipated both by current investors and those who missed their chance to invest in previously sold properties as it opens new avenues for real estate investors.

Even more investment opportunities

Tokenized real estate is an emerging type of property investing. It utilizes blockchain technology to divide a property into multiple small shares – real estate tokens. This process allows potential investors to diversify their portfolio with real estate without needing huge capital to buy the entire property.

Explore Headway NOVA’s new feature and discover the world of real estate tokenization at hwnova.site.

About NOVA

Headway NOVA is a service for affordable investments in tokenized real estate accessible to all starting from $38. Install the app on the App Store and Google Play.

Contacts:

Paul Saymo, PR Manager

p.saymo@hwnova.site

+971528811932

care@hw.site