Golf Tourism Market 2030: Unveiling the Future of Travel for Golf Enthusiasts

The global golf tourism market size is expected to reach USD 41.87 billion in 2030 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2025 to 2030. The growth of the global market is mainly driven by a rise in the number of franchise games and increasing government involvement to develop suitable infrastructure. For instance, in August 2022, Gauntlet Golf Club received USD 8,804 from the County American Rescue Plan Act Sports Marketing Incentive Program. The amount has been received as a part of a USD 1.45 million COVID-19 Revitalization Project spearheaded by the Virginia Tourism Corporation (VTC) to attract new competitive sporting events and spur economic activity and travel across Virginia. In addition, a large number of tour operators and agents are introducing interesting golf tourism packages surrounding major sporting events and tournaments across the globe.

This is expected to have a positive impact on the global industry. Golf tourism has emerged as one of the highest growing sectors of the tourism industry across the globe generating high revenue for tour operators and economies. Moreover, in countries like Russia, the U.K., Germany, India, China, the U.S., Spain, and Canada, sports are utilized to promote tourism. Numerous visitors that go to various locations across the globe to take part in and watch sporting events are catered to by sports tourism. In addition, domestic and international tourists spend money on lodging, transportation, food & beverages, and other luxuries. Furthermore, as the number of golf events & tournaments increases and governments & sports authorities’ focus on promoting sports tourism across key countries rises, the global market is expected to witness promising growth in the coming years.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant influence on several sectors and businesses. The pandemic posed several challenges for all businesses operating in the industry. The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant influence on the world market, and tour operators witnessed a financial downturn. According to the statistics published by the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC), travel and tourism GDP contribution declined by 50.4% (USD 4.9 trillion) in 2020. In the post-pandemic environment, the global market is anticipated to receive a boost from the ongoing move toward golf tourism and various initiatives taken by sports organizations and key companies to promote sports tourism. The Asia Pacific region is expected to showcase the fastest CAGR over the forecast years backed by the rising number of staging the largest tournaments for golfers.

International tourism is expected to witness strong growth in the coming years due to the rising number of golf tournaments and activities taking place across the globe

In addition, government associations and key tour operators are developing business expansion strategies resulting in increased growth of the international golf tourism sector

North America led the industry with the U.S. and Canada capturing major shares. The growth is mainly driven by the presence of well-developed economies, the availability of several golf courses, and the widespread coverage of sports across the region

Southeast Asian countries, such as Thailand, Malaysia, and Singapore, are poised to become top golfing destinations in the coming years. Golf tourism in Singapore and Malaysia is highly attractive for international golfers

According to the World Travel Market Global Trends Report, cross-industry partnerships and cooperation is playing an important role in boosting the regional market and tour operators have value-add packages and incentives offering unlimited golf rounds to attract golfers from India, Japan, and across the globe

Grand View Research has segmented the global golf tourism market report based on tourist type and region:

Golf Tourism Tourist Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Domestic

International

Golf Tourism Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe U.K. Germany France Italy Spain

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia South Korea

Central & South America Brazil

Middle East & Africa South Africa



