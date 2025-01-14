Stem Cells Market 2030: The Rise of Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells

Stem Cells Market Growth & Trends

The global stem cells market size is expected to reach USD 28.89 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 11.41% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Stem cells are cells that can differentiate into a variety of other cells, eventually forming organs or tissues. Many studies have been conducted over the years to assess the true potential of stem cells, leading to a variety of applications in the fields of genetic disease treatment, neurological disorders, oncology, and organ regeneration. The market is driven by the rising number of banks, growing focus on increasing therapeutic potential of these products, and extensive research for the development of regenerative medicines, among other factors.

The growing focus on regenerative therapies is fueling market expansion. iPSCs are becoming increasingly popular for the creation of customized cellular therapies, and opening up new possibilities in regenerative medicine. For instance, in September 2020, researchers from Duke-NUS and Monash University discovered the first stem cell that can aid in the treatment of placenta issues during pregnancy. The researchers devised a new method for producing induced trophoblast stem cells that can be used to generate placenta cells. The research will aid in the development of an in-vitro human placenta model and pave the way for future therapies.

Moreover, COVID-19 is acting as a catalyst for promoting the market growth. Several countries such as U.S., China, and Iran, have started conducting clinical trials using cellular therapies for treatment of COVID-19 infections. Furthermore, the use of cell therapy in the treatment of COVID-19 patients has yielded excellent results, which is fueling market expansion. In January 2020, a group of researchers in Beijing, China, tested stem cell treatment on patients to see if it was beneficial against COVID-19. The study found that administering intravenous clinical-grade MSCs to COVID-19 patients during first trial of treatment, improved their functional results and promoted enhanced recovery.

Increasing prevalence of cancer is one of the key factors contributing to the growth over the forecast period. Failure of combination therapy and chemotherapy for treatment of cancer has led to the shift in preference of physicians from such therapies to autologous and allogeneic stem cell therapy, thereby boosting the growth. Moreover, key market players and the government bodies are continuously investing in cancer research. For instance, in November 2021, California Institute for Regenerative Medicine invested USD 4 million in therapy targeting patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and mantle cell lymphoma (MCL)

Introduction of novel technologies for the usage and adoption of cell based therapy is expected to boost the growth over the forecast period. Automation in adult stem cell & cord blood processing and storage are the key technologies expected to positively influence the market growth. For instance, various scientists are aiming for the approval of safe, and successful treatments using stem cells in a broad range of diseases. In 2021, companies such as Biotech Cellino invested USD 75 million in an effort to merge Artificial Intelligence technology for the development of automated stem cell manufacturing, that has the ability to regularizing access to cell treatments while aiming to be cost effective.

On the other hand, high cost of therapy is expected to hinder the market growth. For example, Bio informant, a stem cell research firm, reported that the cost of stem cell therapy ranges between USD 5,000 and USD 8,000 per patient, with some cases costing as much as USD 25,000 or more depending on the complexity of the procedure. Furthermore, restrictions on stem cell research activities have traditionally hampered embryonic stem cell growth, resulting in a meager share of the total market despite its advantages.

Adult stem cells held the largest revenue share of 70.76% of the market in 2024 as these cells do not involve the destruction of embryos, which is the case in embryonic stem cells

Regenerative medicine dominated the market in 2024 owing to increasing funding by the government for the development of regenerative medicines

The cell acquisition segment captured the highest revenue share of 33.43% of the market in 2024. The discovery of embryonic stem cells has paved the way for the development of novel treatments for several diseases

The allogenic therapy segment captured the largest revenue share of 59.33% in 2024 with regard to revenue generation

The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment captured the largest revenue share of 54.19% in 2024

Grand View Research has segmented the global stem cells market based on product, technology, application, therapy, end-use, and region:

Stem Cells Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Adult Stem Cells (ASCs)

Human Embryonic Stem Cells (HESCs)

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells (iPSCs)

Very Small Embryonic Like Stem Cells

Stem Cells Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Regenerative Medicine

Drug Discovery and Development

Stem Cells Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Cell Acquisition

Cell Production

Cryopreservation

Expansion and Sub-Culture

Stem Cells Therapy Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Autologous

Allogeneic

Stem Cells End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Hospitals & Cell Banks

Academic & Research Institutes

Stem Cells Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Denmark Sweden Norway

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Thailand

Latin America Brazil Argentina

Middle East and Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Kuwait



