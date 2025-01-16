SouthCare Medical Clinic Becomes Preferred Employer Partner For Remington College

Dallas, TX., 2025-01-16 — /EPR Network/ — SouthCare Medical Clinic is excited to announce an official partnership with Remington College – a nonprofit college headquartered in Dallas, TX as a preferred employer partner.1

Remington College offers Medical Assisting programs at 10 campuses in five states, so there are graduates ready to enter the field and provide professional service to patients in need of the services provided by SouthCare Medical Clinic.

With two locations in Louisiana, Dr. Budi N. Sugeng and his team at SouthCare Medical Clinic are committed to being a trusted healthcare partner for families across the Abbeville and Lafayette communities. SouthCare Medical Clinic provides comprehensive healthcare for families, covering preventive care, vaccinations, management of chronic conditions. The clinic also offers support for minor injuries and focuses on delivering high-quality, compassionate care.

The Medical Assisting diploma and degree programs provide hands-on training in patient preparation, filing medical records, anatomy & physiology, and more, alongside doctors and nurses. Tuition for the Medical Assisting program includes the cost of students’ first attempt at the Certified Clinical Medical Assisting (CCMA) exam as well as the cost for the Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) certification.

The diploma program can be completed in as few as 9 months and the degree program can be completed in as few as 24 months. 2 Upon completion, students receive a diploma or Associate’s Degree in Medical Assisting.

“This partnership reflects our commitment to ensuring our Medical Assisting graduates have direct pathways into careers where they can make a difference. We know SouthCare Medical Clinic will benefit from the skill, compassion and dedication our students bring to their work.” – Brandon Shedron, President of Remington College.

About Remington College

Non-profit Remington College, headquartered in Dallas, TX, operates 11 college campuses throughout the United States offering career-focused diploma, bachelor’s and associate degree programs in a variety of career fields. For more information, please visit remingtoncollege.edu.

About SouthCare Medical Clinic

Founded in Abbeville, Louisiana in 2012, SouthCare Medical Clinic initially served the community as a trusted pediatric practice led by Dr. Budi N. Sugeng, who brings his dedicated experience in pediatric care. With a second location in Lafayette, SouthCare Medical provides comprehensive healthcare for families, covering preventive care, vaccinations, management of chronic conditions such as asthma, ADHD, diabetes, and hypertension, as well as treating acute illnesses like colds, fevers, and infections. The clinic also offers support for minor injuries and focuses on delivering high-quality, compassionate care to patients of all ages.

1 A preferred employer partnership is an employer who has an interest in hiring from Remington College. It does not guarantee employment.

2 Program completion times may vary based on individual performance/circumstances. Individual results may vary.

