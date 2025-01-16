Future Electronics Presents Panasonic Industry’s Latest Technical Paper on Advanced Component Solutions for Medical Technologies

Montreal, Canada, 2025-01-16 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, is excited to announce the release of Panasonic Industry’s latest technical paper, a comprehensive guide packed with component solutions for a wide range of medical technologies. Engineers and designers can now sign up to access this valuable resource, which covers essential components for applications from large medical equipment to compact, portable devices.

With the healthcare landscape evolving rapidly, the demand for high-performance, reliable components in medical technology has never been more critical. Panasonic Industry offers an extensive portfolio of electromechanical switching, board-level connection, and isolated electrical switching components tailored to meet these stringent requirements. Each solution is designed for longevity and reliability, making them ideal for Class I and Class II medical devices and, in some cases, even Class III applications.

Engineers, product developers, and other industry professionals are encouraged to sign up today to gain exclusive access to Panasonic’s insights into component selection for diverse medical applications. With Panasonic’s solutions, designing robust, reliable medical devices that meet rigorous industry standards has never been easier.

Visit the following page to access Panasonic Industry’s latest technical paper and discover how Panasonic’s components can power your next medical innovation.

www.FutureElectronics.com/resources/featured-products/panasonic-medical-technology-that-matters

About Future Electronics

Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics’ award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 159 offices across 44 countries with over 5,000 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company’s outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide. In 2024, Future became a WT Microelectronics company, now dual-headquartered in both Montreal, Canada and Taipei City, Taiwan.

Future Electronics’ mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Jamie Singerman

Corporate Vice President – Worldwide

FUTURE ELECTRONICS

www.FutureElectronics.com

+1 514-694-7710

Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com

###