TenXer Labs to Showcase LiveBench at Bangalore Tech Summit 2024: Revolutionizing Semiconductor Product Adoption

Bangalore, India, 2025-01-16 — /EPR Network/ — TenXer Labs is thrilled to announce its participation in the Bangalore Tech Summit 2024, taking place from November 19 to 21, 2024, at the Bangalore Palace. Visit us at Booth D24 to discover LiveBench, our groundbreaking platform that is transforming the electronics and semiconductor industries.

LiveBench is a “Made in India, Built for Global” innovation, empowering companies to scale their semiconductor products globally. By enabling remote, real-time evaluation, LiveBench reduces resource costs, enhances customer trust, and accelerates market adoption of semiconductor solutions.

Who Should Attend

This event is a must-visit for executives, industry leaders, and product innovators eager to explore cutting-edge solutions that enhance semiconductor product adoption and provide a competitive edge in today’s fast-evolving technology landscape.

Why Visit TenXer Labs at Booth D24?

Cutting-Edge Solutions Experience how LiveBench accelerates digital transformation in product testing and validation for the electronics and semiconductor sectors. Sustainable Scalability Learn how LiveBench reduces design cycles while minimizing environmental impact, supporting the sustainability goals of forward-thinking organizations. Unlock Global Potential Discover how LiveBench bridges the gap between innovation and deployment, driving revenue growth and market success.

For more Information Visit:- https://tenxerlabs.com/news-events/events/tenxer-labs-at-bangalore-tech-summit-2024/

Don’t Miss Out!

Why schedule a meeting with TenXer Labs?

Speed up electronics design cycles with our revolutionary cloud-based remote lab.

with our revolutionary cloud-based remote lab. Maximize revenue potential with globally scalable solutions.

with globally scalable solutions. Witness a platform that is “Made in India” and built to impact global markets.

About TenXer Labs:

TenXer Labs is a leading provider of semiconductor evaluation solutions, dedicated to accelerating the transformation of high-end technology-driven product ideas into reality by digitalizing the evaluation lifecycle. TenXer Labs serves customers in Sales, FAE, Supply Chain, Distributors, and industries such as Power, Automotive, Industrial Automation, IoT, and semiconductors.

Media Contact:

Name: Priyanka Chakraborty

Title : Marketing Director

Phone Number : +1 408-664-0408 Extension : 804

Email Address: priyanka.c@tenxerlabs.com

Website URL: https://tenxerlabs.com